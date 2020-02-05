Synergy Series is Back with Thomas Keller on Deck

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Gavin Kaysen in kitchen

Oh hooray—the Synergy Series is back! If you’re a food-person in town, you likely have been aware of the way Gavin Kaysen of Spoon & Stable, Bellecour, and Demi has been bringing in some of the country’s biggest chefs to cook at Spoon for special dinners. In earlier years he brought in April Bloomfield, Dominique Crenn, and Sean Brock, among many, many other famous chefs, and it saved all of us a lot of airfares and put spring into many a local step.

But then Kaysen got busy opening Demi, and the Synergy Series took a break. It lead some of us to wonder, since Demi is the toughest reservation in town, and Spoon and Bellecour are rock-solid, would there be any Synergy going forward? Well, good news, it’s back! Needless to say you’d be one of the luckiest diners in the country to score tickets to any of these, but just in case you have any doubts about how thrilling this line-up is, allow me:

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Animal, and roughly a thousand more Los Angeles restaurants: April 23 and 24 (available March 1 at 10 a.m.)

Nose-to-tail cooking has been one of the most important movements in food over the last twenty years, and in America no one has been more important than Shook and Dotolo. My friend the late, stellar, beloved critic Jonathan Gold often told me of the delight he took in their work, and this visit to Minneapolis is indeed a rare chance. An argument could be made that their work influenced later Paleo and Keto eating which is now taking the country by storm, and so you yourself may be already eating their influence unwittingly, but whether you wanted to build that case or not, no one could deny that they’ve been a titanic influence in American gastronomy. My big hope is that they get to try Au Bon Canard foie gras and duck while they’re here—one of the greatest food products in the country. Fingers crossed!

Michael Solomonov of Zahav: July 16 & 17 (available June 1 at 10am)

Who is the chef most advancing Middle Eastern cuisine in America? It’s certainly Michael Solomonov, prolific cookbook author and the force behind Philadelphia’s Zahav. I’ve talked to Solomonov a few times on my radio show, and we’ve got his lovely stuffed eggplant recipe. He’s personable and charming as well as a brilliant food-maker—if you love Middle Eastern flavors this will be the opportunity of the decade.

Thomas Keller of French Laundry and Per Se: September 24, 25 (available August 1 at 10 am)

I am a little overwhelmed even trying to put together a sentence about Thomas Keller—best chef in America? Best chef in the history of America? A titan, a god, Keller’s California restaurant French Laundry remade American haute cuisine, in terms of the course-structure of the tasting menu, in terms of artistry and lyrical personal vision… I mean, if you can manage to get a ticket, this will be one of the highlights of your life.

Missy Robbins of Lilia and Misi: December 3 & 4 (available November 1 at 10am)

Gavin Kaysen has been doing a better job of elevating and honoring America’s female chefs through his Synergy series than they’ve managed to pull off at the World’s Top 50 Restaurants or Michelin or any of those also-rans. I couldn’t be more delighted to see Missy Robbins of Lilia and Misi coming here, she’s a hero to so many of us for her commitment to like what she likes and to hell with trends and nonsense. The word badass comes up regarding her work, for good reason. I predict the restaurant will be overrun with women superfans, and may be one of the most locally meaningful dinners of the year.