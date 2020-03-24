Sweet Science Sends Ice Cream to the COVID-19 Front

× Expand Via Sweet Science ice cream pints

I love everyone making masks! But not all of us have sewing skills or a sewing machine. Some of us have ice cream machines.

Ashlee Olds specifically has ice cream skillz and machines aplenty, and would love to put them to good work. Since the Keg & Case location of her Sweet Science ice cream shop is on hiatus, she decided that her particular business might come in handy in another way.

Sweet Science has created a new program called Morale Boost Pints. It's really simple, you pop into that link and order an MB pint for $10, and Olds and company will send it to the people who are working harder than anyone right now.

During our current public health crisis our healthcare workers and other front-line service people are doing incredible work for human-kind. Often without the right gear, often when tired, often when the rest of us feel helpless. To uplift their spirits and let them know we are grateful and we care, we are creating a program called ‘Morale Boost Ice Cream’.

Brightening days, that's pretty much why anyone would get into the ice cream business I would think. "A good friend who is a doctor mentioned morale was super low, so I delivered her some ice cream and said: It's the least I can do--heck it might be the ONLY thing I can do," Olds told me. "It turned out to be a huge boost in morale for the staff and so it was born! We've had such a great response so far, and have started to deliver to different locations. Everywhere we drop off, the staff is so, so appreciative, so that's been great. A huge thank you to those of you who have already donated--you're the best. You're bringing sunshine into the lives of these people who are giving so much to keep us safe!"

Olds is not only a master of pure and beautiful flavor blending, but she's clearly the magical ambassador of a good mood. More like her, please.

BOOST SOME MORALE YO! It's the surest way, beyond eating ice cream, of beating those isolation blues.