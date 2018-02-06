Super Bowl Post-Mortem: Restaurant World

Monday we breathe, Tuesday we say: What Did It All Mean????

Well, there were some definite restaurant winners over the last week while Super Bowl was here. Undoubtedly, Spoon and Stable, The Bachelor Farmer, Meritage, The Lexington, and Manny’s in the cities, Bellecour and Gianni’s in Wayzata, Matt’s and 5-8 Club in South Minneapolis all got some sort of boost from this whole insanity. Of course the Nicollet Mall spots did well: The Local, Randle’s, Zelo, Brit's, all seemed to be doing a swift business throughout Super Bowl Live (though the some food trucks booked for the event report being slow). Plus most of the hotel restaurants, like Citizen at The Intercontinental in St. Paul and the Hewing Hotel’s lobby and rooftop bar, all saw a lot more traffic than they were used to at the end of January. And I think David Fhima might have ruled the secret party circuit.

But what about everyone else? Remember that they promised millions of visitors and that made everyone feel like they had to have a game plan, though most had no idea what that should look like. Would the tourists venture out of downtown? Would they come in large groups? Would they walk-in or make reservations? All of these queries are key to strategy: when to order fresh food, how much to order, how to staff … all things which cost money.

It sounds like the front half of the week was pretty slow for many city restaurants, like a “strange string of Mondays”, Alex Roberts of Alma told me. Some who were close to the downtown, but just a bit off the path like Zen Box Izakaya, found it much slower than normal. North Loop, for all its usual jam, was rather dulcet. Fulton Brewing, which tented their taproom patio and opened extended hours all week, saw most of their impact Thu-Sat.

Would that have been different if the teams and media had been stationed in the city (maybe Radio Row at Target Field or The Depot)? Was the expectation of a full week of partying people too high? Were the regulars staying away because of the Super Bowl crowds and the rumored rampant price gouging? Or was it the frigid temps and snow that kept them home? I think the answer is yes: all of it.

But, as the week wore on, most places in the city felt an uptick. A lot of places reported getting calls for big table reservations at the last minute. It wasn’t just Eagles players getting snubbed, but other corporate/media/traveling groups looking for 16-30 tops on Friday and Saturday night. They had to land somewhere!

Gavin Kaysen told me that while he had buyouts on some nights, his person fielding reservation calls was swamped. “But when we can’t handle a reservation, we make sure to give them names of places that could take them. I bet we passed on 150 reservations to other restaurants. When it comes around to the NCAA Final Four, we should definitely have a bat line or something set up between us.”

× Expand Guzman and Wipfli and a smoker-load of ribs.

Well, the bills will come due and the numbers still have to be counted, the leftover food and booze inventoried. There will be winners and losers, no doubt. Some places will have bet the farm and might have to close, which is a rough reality. Others will close simply because they were holding on to squeeze one more money-maker out of the season. That's all part of the game.

Chefs Jorge Guzman and Jon Wipfli gambled big by ordering 1,000lbs of ribs to be smoked in the back parking lot of Northern Coffeeworks for game day, just in the shade of the stadium and outside the DMZ. They wondered if being too close to the stadium was bad, but they also wondered about being too far out of the action. Hearing about the slow week heading into their event weekend, they amped up their social networks and made a lot of noise to come down and support local. It worked, they fed a ton of people, had a lot of laughs, and even managed to get on German television. Worth it? They thought so.