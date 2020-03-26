Streaming Food Documentaries + Shows

× Expand Yia Vang Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen. His new series Relish is on TPT Originals.

Well, here we are, stuck inside our homes with travel restricted and much of the culinary industry on hiatus. These are really stressful times, people. Feels like a great time to order takeout or delivery from your favorite local restaurant and cozy up for the night with one of these beloved food documentaries, docuseries, or cooking shows available on streaming services. It's not the same as dining out, but it will keep your culinary cred toned. Consider it a public health service.

Alice Waters and Her Delicious Revolution

This documentary follows Alice Waters, activist, owner of Chez Panisse and a pioneer of California cuisine, through a year of shopping and cooking. Waters and her restaurant are known for their commitment to organic, locally sourced ingredients. kanopy.com

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

This travel series meets documentary food show stresses how culinary tradition lies at the heart of history and culture. Beloved by many, and without motives of "discovering" a story or culture, Anthony Bourdain travels the world to regions often overlooked by the American food scene. hulu.com

Binging with Babish

Craving that ramdon from Parasite? Or the congee from Mulan? Tune into Binging with Babish to learn how to recreate the foods from your favorite movies. He covers normal recipes too, and now’s the perfect time to learn how to make poutine if you haven’t already. youtube.com

Chef's Table

Chef's Table is your fix for impressive cinematography and inspiring narratives from diverse innovators in the culinary world. This James Beard Award winning Netflix series offers insights into the cultural contexts and personal experiences that culminate in delicious, beautiful food. Queue slow-motion sauce drizzling. netflix.com

Food, Inc

Food, Inc shows where the majority of the U.S.’s food comes from (big corporations, surprise!) and how it’s produced, illuminating the nasty conditions that give way to much of what we consume. hulu.com

The French Chef with Julia Child

Ah, Julia Child. An American icon and home cooking connoisseur. Her bubbly personality and inclination toward kitchen adventures brought French cuisine to American tables throughout the 1960s. And finally, you too can master French cooking alongside Julia. primevideo.com

The Garden

A fourteen-acre community garden in South Central L.A. is the largest of its kind in the country. Begun in the wake of the 1992 L.A. riots, now this community garden is set to be torn apart with bulldozers after the land is sold in a backroom deal to an affluent developer. kanopy.com

Great British Baking Show

Reality TV for the wholesome palate, where amateur bakers compete in baking challenges in a giant white tent over 10 weeks to be named the winner. The passion, heartbreak, and raw talent from the ordinary Brits in this show is undeniable. netflix.com

Hot Ones

It’s the show with hot questions and even hotter wings, and has birthed countless memes. Celebrities come on this unique interview show with host Sean Evans and open up over the course of 10 wings that progressively become hotter and more disorienting. youtube.com

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

This is the story of a chef who, quite simply, loves his work. Jiro Dreams of Sushi follows Jiro Ono, a revered Japanese sushi chef, and his apprentice son as they attempt to master every detail of sushi making–from choosing ingredients in bustling fish markets to shaping every last grain of perfectly steamed rice. netflix.com

Relish with Yia Vang

Have you ever wondered what foods your favorite local chefs grew up eating? Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen takes you into the homes of chefs like Justin Sutherland and Ann Ahmed to explore the foods that have personal and cultural meaning to them. tptoriginals.org

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Host Samin Nosrat's investigation of the four pillars of great cooking (spoiler: it's salt, fat, acid, and heat) takes her on a delicious and inspiring food tour around the world, and you're along for the ride. She visits Italy, Japan, Mexico, and California to learn how local cooks source, create, and taste their specialties. netflix.com

That’s Delicious

Action Bronson was a gourmet chef before he broke his leg, forcing him out of work and focusing his attention on becoming a rapper. Now popular worldwide, follow Bronson and his group of friends around the country and world as they sample all types of food, from street food to fine dining. hulu.com

Ugly Delicious

When you ate your favorite homemade food as a kid, it wasn’t always Instagram worthy, but that didn’t make it any less delicious. Dive into Ugly Delicious with David Chang and other celebrities and learn about the culture and history of foods from everywhere from New Orleans to Naples. netflix.com

What’s Eating America with Andrew Zimmern

The upcoming 2020 election will have a large effect on the country, our environment, and our future. But, did you know it could also have an effect on our food? Join four-time James Beard Award winner and local legend Andrew Zimmern as he goes across America discovering the impacts of addiction, climate change, healthcare, and more on your food. nbc.com

Worth It

Struggling to find the best bang for your buck while traveling? The Worth It guys try out three different restaurants at three different price points all over the world. As most of us are unable to travel now, check out their Super Bowl episode where they traverse around Minneapolis restaurants (some of which you can get delivered!) hulu.com

You Suck at Cooking

A lot of you are getting really familiar with your kitchens for the first time. Ever. And maybe you need a good laugh. Dial into these episodes that doesn't take cooking so seriously, but will draw you in and make you a fan of pepper-pepper-pepper. You'll never look at a wangjangler the same way again, and don't be afraid to sport the merch. youtube.com