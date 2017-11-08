Big News for The St. Paul Winter Farmers' Market

× A post shared by St Paul Farmers Market (@stpaulfarmersmarket) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:58pm PST

Get out your calendars and circle December 2nd in red, Minnesota, because that marks the date that the brand new St. Paul Farmers' Market winter market begins, and it is going to be lit AF. (That's lit as farming, of course.)

Ain't No Party Like A Party With Heat

Have you ever not made it all the way to the end of the aisle at a farmers' market in January because you started shivering uncontrollably? No more! Chef Tim McKee is welcoming the St. Paul Farmers' Market inside his Market House Collaborative space every Saturday for the full winter season. Vendors will take over the lower level, and possibly be scattered on the main level as well—they'll have to see who wants to be there and how the space works, market manager David Kotsonas told me. So far we can definitely expect our regional cheese magic superstars Dave and Mary Falk from Love Tree Farms, ice cream and milk from Kapper's Big Red Barn, our beloved chocolate turtle makers from Groveland Confections, honey and candles from Wolf Honey Farm, pretty dried flower wreaths from Der Thao at B&D, and lots more. "We're really excited about this partnership," Kotsonas told me. "McKee really gets what the farmers' market is about, and what I'm really excited about is how this is going to allow us to work together to build community and really tie together the community" of chefs, growers, and eaters. The plan is that the Christmas tree vendors will claim one strip of the outdoor market, the meat vendors in their big trucks will park on the north border directly across from Market House, and the rest of the outdoor space will be free parking for shoppers. (For anyone wondering why the winter market isn't at Golden's Deli anymore, the spot was sold and closed in September.)

Mary Falk from Love Tree told me that this new location for the winter market is a very welcome development from the vendors' perspective; "The [former] winter market always felt a little provisional, but this feels like it's all about good food. What Tim [McKee] is bringing is a real food hall, real quality, and after all these years of construction and more construction, it feels like it's been a long time coming, and it's going to be lovely, absolutely lovely."

Cheese hunters, take note, Falk said that in December, Love Tree will be bringing out their famed cave-aged sheep's and cow's milk cheeses, and also fresh goat's milk cheeses. If you are a nervous party-thrower, just bring a platter and Mary or Dave will help you put everything on it and direct you towards the other vendors who can help you fill in the details. "We’re trying to make it fun, and an event—and we need to make it fun, otherwise people will just call Costco for delivery, and dammit, we've all invested too much in the local food scene to lose it to online delivery."

But There's Drinks!

In addition to the farmers' market part, the on-site markets will all be open, so you can get coffee and hot chocolate at Salty Tart, baby squid and whole monkfish at Almanac Fish, and beef sticks and beautiful steaks at Peterson Artisan Meats. The bar at Octo Fishbar will be open, serving wine, bloodies (maybe with a Peterson beef stick), beer, and all the good drinks. (The Market House on-site brewery, Birch's, will open once all the brewing equipment is done being fabricated and installed, likely for a summer 2018 opening.)

But Wait, There's Hot Food!

Calling all St. Paul chefs (almost)! You're working one Saturday at a Market House Pop-Up.

McKee has partnered with what feels like half the restaurants in St. Paul, restaurants that will send chefs to use the Octo Fishbar kitchen and serve brunchy-lunch during the farmers markets. So every Saturday of winter, the market will feature a local chef making hot pop-up food for farmers' market customers. If you yourself are a St. Paul chef, you should check out the line up below, because you might be working.

"I always imagined the Market House Collaborative as a year-round indoor extension of the farmers' market," Tim McKee told me, "I had originally thought, once I get settled and spring comes I’d like to work on some involvement," but then Kotsonos wandered into the building, and here we are. "I’ve always loved the St. Paul Farmers' Market," McKee told me, dating from his childhood growing up in St. Paul. "But I wished there was more chef-community involvement, the way you see at Mill City," (which was of course founded by another chef, Minneapolis' Brenda Langton). "I'd love to see our St. Paul community super strong, chefs and farmers working together—so here it goes."

Let the countdown begin! Farmers and champagne, finally together under one roof—it feels like destiny, it feels like glamour in duck boots, it feels like St. Paul is lit up so pretty this year with so much good food news.

FULL POP-UP CALENDAR

Market House Collaborative; 289 5th St. E., St Paul, 651-202-3415