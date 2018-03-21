St. Paul's Golden Fig Beats Amazon

× Expand chocolate eggs from Golden Fig Chocolate eggs at Golden Fig

It's not just the chandelier over the bonbons—though that is a nice touch.

Laurie Crowell bumped her Grand Avenue foods store into the adjacent two spaces, and now Golden Fig Fine Foods is spacious and airy and ready to fill your baskets with fun stuff. I popped over the other day to kick the tires on some bunnies and maybe bite a few eggs. Foodists can easily lose an hour or more checking out all the new products and snacking on samples.

× Expand The newly expanded Golden Fig The new spacious shop.

"That's what people maybe don't get," Crowell explained while unscrewing a jar of chai peanut butter. "You can test drive pretty much anything on these shelves. If you're looking at a bag of chips and wondering if they're worth it, I've probably opened a bag in the back and you can sample before you buy." Hanging with Laurie in the back of the store licking chai peanut butter off of tiny spoons is inherently better than an Amazon one-click-and-regret. The PB is currently in my fridge door. Sure, you might be paying a couple of bucks more, but you're supporting a local business and investing in the tasting process. She gives up a piece of sellable inventory so that you can make an informed choice. Just don't go thinking you're going to bite every bunny or stick your finger in each chocolate. There is decorum, people.

× Expand Hot chips at the Golden Fig Personal hot tip: get these chips.

The other best way she bests Bezos is that she knows the stories, she knows the products, she seeks out the things that no one else has ... yet. "You know, the major grocers come shop my store, and I might eventually see this tiny salsa producer I found suddenly being carried by them. But I figure it's good for small businesses—I want them to succeed." We all do better when we all do better.

× Expand Dairy and meats at the Golden Fig Dinner.

With this new space, Laurie and her crew have brought in more cool products, expanded into some home cleaning supplies, and will eventually hold classes in the back. Her fresh foods cases are packed with everything from local butter and new kombucha to eggs, beef, and mini pies. The goal is to make a stop at Golden Fig a one-stop-shop for a complete dinner.

× Expand Bar cart supplies at Golden Fig So many bar products, so little time.

And don't forget that your bar needs spring cleaning.

× Expand Easter shelves at Golden Fig Easter shelves are stocked!

For Easter, she has you all set. From small bitsy treats to big ticket glossy eggs, you can even mix-n-match your bonbons so that you'll never run into a coconut cream again! Take THAT, Amazon. For the serious Foodist who believes that indulging in higher quality chocolate makes you eat less chocolate overall (it's a theory), I'd say go for the single origin chocolate bunny.

× Expand Chocolate Bunny from Golden Fig Bun.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.