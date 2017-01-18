Spelunking the Skyway: Come Pho Soup

Look, I know a lot has been said of the skyways of late, some really poignant and pithy arguments have been made against the Wonkavators of our cities. But at the risk of pissing off Ali and Eric, I have to say: a girl gotta eat. So until you make some street side winter foodist bidness a reality, I'm going to keep my coat at my desk and lunch my way through peak skyway season. Let's talk again in May and meet up at a food truck, hmmm?

Usually in Jan-Feb-Mar, I like to forge new trails and go exploring, looking for something beyond the always awesome white chicken chili from Allie's Deli that often sustains my office days. So this week I wandered toward the Medical Arts building, one of the prettiest old structures in town. There was promise of soup.

La Belle Crepe, which has been folding Nutella in a street level shop in the building for years, had recently branched out to pho and banh mi in their small cramped space. Well, now they've officially cast a line down the marbled hall and opened a satellite called Come Pho Soup, featuring just the soup and sandwiches that are quickly becoming a lunchtime staple in town.

It's a custom build situation in this small counter service spot. Pick your egg or rice noodle, your broth (chicken, beef, or veggie), and then throw in what you like, be it meatballs, pulled pork, potatoes, or artichokes. Complimentary add-ons are lime, basil, cilantro, onions, bean sprouts, and Sriracha and hoisin. The bowl is wrapped for easy transport and they include an extra container of broth which is nice. They're not trying to be the most authentic pho in the halls, let's leave that to Bep Eatery, but it's warm, tasty, the ingredients are fresh, and the service friendly. Also, it might be a good entry to pho for your friends who don't know how to make the leap yet. The banh mi custom build stretches it even further with options like lamb and tzatziki or jerk chicken, which for me takes it too far into regular sandwich world, but if you're into that idea the baguettes are nice.

All in all, if I was grabbing one of the sale priced books at the closing Barnes & Noble next door, I might easily slip into that hallway for a bowl of custom soup and a quick read before heading back to meetingland. Plus, then you're closer to a PB + Nutella + banana crepe move, which is always the right one.