Sociable Cider Werks Gets Two Tax-Class Licenses

Want to infuriate Jim Watkins of Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis' leading urban cidery? Upon learning that Sociable Cider Werks is getting a wine license so that they can legally make and serve cider made with nothing but apples, say: So, the news is that Sociable Cider Werks is making pure cider?

“No! The news is that Sociable Cider Werks will now have two tax-class licenses,” fumed owner Jim Watkins with great exasperation. “The concept of it being pure cider frustrates the shit out of me. What we [already] make we believe is cider, under any reasonable estimation.”

Then, we really got into it.

Here’s the story. When Sociable was in the planning stages, in 2013, Watkins and co-owner Wade Thompson had to make a choice—open their cidery with a brewery license or a winery license. A winery license meant that they could, legally, use only fruit, and not one other thing. A brewery license meant they would have more freedom—to use grains, flavorings, other adjuncts. (Or they could open a farmstead winery, which meant they had to have agricultural land as well, but that cost too much.) Or at least this was their understanding, as they were young, and the Minnesota brewery and cidery scene was still young, and a lot of times you get conflicting legal advice on the hodgepodge of laws, both federal and state, that accreted around alcohol in the confusing post-Prohibition years. Watkins knew one thing at the time, he wanted to make the best cider he could. He also thought there weren’t enough bitter apples around to make a good cider. (In a nutshell: The apples we typically eat are called ‘dessert apples.’ But there are also other apples, like crabapples, and additionally bitter or sour apples which act in cider the way obscure blending grapes do in winemaking, lending balance, depth and complexity.) Watkins and Thompson’s best idea on how to get around what they believed to be a lack of bitter apples in the area was to add sorghum cooked with hops. That was the genesis of their signature product, Freewheeler. “Our sorghum adjunct is less than 3% of our total malt bill,” for Freewheeler, explained Watkins. The “malt-bill” in this instance being apples. And this was why, in 2013, they opened their cidery trying to introduce the concept of an “apple graff”—that is, an apple cider made with typical beer-making adjuncts, like hops. “If you want to put strawberries in beer a brewer can do that,” says Watkins. “If I want to put sorghum in my cider all of a sudden it’s a different thing.”

What happened over the next few years was different things. People went to Sociable and loved them, their friendly ethos, their tasty drinks, and their ever-expanding portfolio, which included the black-as-coffee Spoke Wrench Stout Apple, which looks more like a Guinness than a cider. Sociable grew, and became the dominant cidery in the Cities. Now, the conflict, and difficult thing: Cideries sprung up that used nothing but apples—they found the bitter apples they needed, or made do. We’re talking about places like Sweetland, Keepsake, Number 12, and Milk & Honey. Thompson and Wade of Sociable are friends with all those producers; it’s a small community, a family. However, like any family, there were tensions. Basically, because Sociable got into the market early on, and educated cider-naïve customers about their products and philosophy, and how they felt they needed beer-making adjuncts to make cider, a lot of these customers heard, 'No one can make cider in Minnesota.' Later, 100% apple cider-makers entered the marketplace and heard from bar owners, liquor-store owners, and customers, ‘You make beer-cider, right? You can’t make cider in Minnesota. I have been told this from cider makers!’ And then these 100% apple cider makers got disappointed, annoyed, and vexed. Then Watkins goes to national cider gatherings and other cider makers from other states scold him for not making real cider and making life hard for cider makers, and they don't acknowledge Sociable as cider.

So Watkins feels hurt, because he has been trying to do the best he can. “Spoke Wrench is the only one that uses malted barley,” Watkins fumed at me—fumed because people came to believe that probably all of Sociable's products are basically beer, because some of them are. Nice Ride uses a rye wort. The other Sociable products are like FreeWheeler, nearly entirely juice, with that sorghum-hops adjunct.

“The big issue for us was, when we opened, that nobody was growing enough bittersharp and bittersweet apples. Our big question was, 'Where the heck are we going to get bittersharps and bittersweets, in 2013?' We had this solution that we thought was really elegant, experimenting with hops that weren’t hoppy and were earthy. When we contacted the Tax and Trade Bureau,” back in 2013, “we said we think we’re supposed to be a winery, but this is how we’re making a product. They said: if you go that way, you’re a brewer and pay a brewer’s tax class license. We said we can’t have a tap room that serves both products, we have to choose one or the other.”

And the rest is history. Until now!!

The point of this story (which really seemed impossible to get at without all the above folderol) is that Watkins and Thompson got new legal guidance recently which has allowed Sociable Cider Werks to apply for a winery license. This means that they will be making (cover your ears, Jim) real cider. It’s not clear how exactly this will manifest in the tap room—there might have to be a separate counter on the other side of a wall from the main Sociable bar top, it might be owned by the employees of another entity, or Thompson and Wade’s wives—that’s not quite clear. The important thing, says Watkins, is that they get to experiment with new products that don’t use any brewer’s adjuncts. These products will be hard cider, the ordinary bubbly kind, but also distilled products like a Sociable brandy. They will appear in local liquor stores, bars, and restaurants. Timeline? You’ll probably start seeing products in early 2018.

Now, what can we Minnesotan well-wishers do to soothe the troubled waters in our cider scene?