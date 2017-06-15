Sneak Peek: Ninetwentyfive at The Landing

The Landing is Wayzata's first hotel to open in decades. You know what that means: lobby bar.

Well actually, there's a bit more of thing than just that. Sitting on the very eastern end of Lake Street, the new contender is bringing a bit more game. The two-level restaurant they're opening this weekend is called ninetwentyfive, or 925 on the sign outside, and it's being helmed by chef Ryan Lund, who is no slouch. He's spent the last 10 years or so running Lucia's in Uptown, but now he's got a shiny new kitchen and view of the lake, though he's brought his love of local with him.

You'll be able to enter the restaurant though a corner street-side door, or through the lobby. I liked how they made it look like separate store-front, with all the brick and darker wood touches, it feels set apart like it's its own entity (something hotel restaurants sometimes struggle with).

The main room is huge and soaring, with two levels that includes a mezzanine of tables and patio seating. In the center of the room, the bar holds court as a big iron and glass box. It has presence.

For the most part, the place is warm and a bit clubby, with lots of seating for groups and round tables hidden in back corners. Wayzata loves a hidden table. But let's get to the food . . .

Smoked trout dip with salt and vinegar chips. A really nice, fresh bite with those radishes.

Yowza. This is not a lobster roll, it's a walleye roll on a buttery milk-bread bun from John Kraus' Patisserie 46. I dug the crisp walleye in there topped with a summery mix that had just a bit of kick from the peppers.

Peterson Farms provides the beef on this double cheeseburger with raclette cheese, under a P46 bun. I'm not mad at it. Take a look at the menu below—on the printed one they call out both MN and WI purveyors with little icons.

Welcome to the lake ninetwentyfive! The hotel and restaurant open officially on Friday!