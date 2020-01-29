Sneak Peek: Unleashed Hounds & Hops

Opening on Thursday, Unleashed: Hounds & Hops will be the first Minneapolis bar to honestly and purposefully go to the dogs. Warning: there are so many dog puns in my arsenal.

Sure there are a few taprooms in town that let you bring your pooch inside, but you're always trying to keep them from bothering other drinkers and maybe the pull of the leash stops you from really enjoying your beer. Your best buddy is fine, but they're probably not having fun, right?

Well, now there's a bar for both of you. Unleashed is an indoor/outdoor dog park with a craft beer bar and pub kitchen that has been carved out of an old warehouse next to the Mpls Farmer's Market Annex. Show up and check in your good girl, learn the rules, and then you can let her run around the 14,000-square-foot space (that includes the outdoor area which will be open this spring). Remember this isn't a daycare, you can't leave the building without your pup. Eventually they'll have a live feed of the space so you can see how busy it is before you come down.

There's lots of space to run, a cool climbing structure in middle of the room, and plenty of stand up counter space where you could do some laptopping or snacking, or Tinder meeting. And, the floor is cement for easy wash down and clean up of accidents, plus there are referees (Ruffarees!) with dog handling credentials stationed in the room in case anyone needs help.

You can let your canine run while you pop in to the bar area. Serving craft beer and wine, many with dog themed labels, the bar is stationed behind a giant glass wall so that you can still keep an eye on your baby. Also, you CAN go to this bar without a dog. There's a side entrance that's for humans only if you want to just have a beer and watch puppos play.

Food is ordered at the counter, and includes (what else) a robust list of hot dogs, including this one called Best in Show with cream cheese, jalapeños, hot sauce, and bacon. There are corn dogs and other sandwiches, including a Juicy Lulu, plus salads and some vegan choices. It's all fast and easy eating (with good ingredients) in case you have to go break up a puppy-making session.

Outside the bathrooms, portraits of some of the founding members don the walls (Link is my favorite, don't tell the others.) Joining is easy: you can try it out with a daily pass for $6.99, bump it up to a five time pass for $28.99 or just join up for a full year's worth of fun at $199.99. Again there are rules and your doggo must be a good boi, but think of how much fun you can have sipping and ripping around. Remember to register your dog before you pop by!!

200 East Lyndale Ave N., Mpls., 612-439-5060, unleashedhoundsandhops.com