Sneak Peek: Trapeze Bubbles & Toasts

× Expand Trapeze Bubbles and Toasts The door to bubbles.

clink * clink, chums.

Trapeze Bubbles & Toasts has arrived. It seems like bottles ago when we first heard that Cafe Barbette would annex the salon next door and create an extension of their already well-known bubbles bar.

× Expand Interior of Trapeze Bubbles & Toasts The whole space. This is it.

But here it is, with a brand new mural and all the soft glowy lighting you can drink in. There are only 22 seats in the place, plus 5 bar stools in the front. The actual bar will be a standing bar—so European. The slip of space will be open Thursday–Saturday for now, from 5 p.m. to midnight. It's first-come, first-served, no reservations, but you can book the space for private parties and events on the nights that it's not open.

× Expand Champagne wine cellar at Trapeze Bubbles & Toasts Stacked.

Let's talk about the 85-plus bottles on the list of sparkling wines that Jill Mott has curated for Trapeze. She's one of my favorite somms in town, because she's got a great way of teaching you about what she's pouring you, while she's pouring it. She has stacked the cellar under the stairs with some real finds. There are plenty of affordable bottles, and entry points for all wallets, but there are some sparklers on there that are very special, and exclusive to Trapeze.

As for snacks, you can expect charcuterie and small cold plates from chef Jessica Cak, who runs Barbette's kitchen next door. Bartmann said, "There's no crossover menu, you can't get Barbette food here in Trapeze. I'm preparing for the first time in my life to say 'NO, you can't have steak frites.' That's hard!" But keeping the space small and intimate, intentionally focused, is what they hope will keep it special.

"I think about some of the great cheeses that will be available in the late summer and early fall, and I'm already planning which bottles I should bring in to complement them," Mott told me. You'll also find sparking ciders, beer, other wine, and even some cocktails. "You won't be able to come in and get your regular gin and tonic, per se, but we'll have three sparkling cocktails and three non-sparkling cocktails on rotation," mentioned Bartmann.

× Expand Painting at Trapeze Bubbles & Toasts Painting by Bob Hest.

The room is small and really reminds me of a bar you'd dip into in a New York neighborhood. Bob Hest showed up while we were talking to deliver the art he'd created for the space. The wall mural, by Jennifer Davis, delivers the whimsy. The whole place is a lovely escape from the bro-ing of Uptown.

× Expand Trapeze Bubbles and Toasts See you soon.

I'm so glad Trapeze is finally open, and I'm quite happy it's a pop-in and sip kind of joint. With a small number of seats, you'll maybe have to wait a bit . . . but there are always fries at Barbette to tide you over.

