Sneak Peek: Thr3 Jack in North Loop

Suddenly, I drive right past The Freehouse on Washington Ave before I even know it. Because where it used to have an expansive open parking lot next door, now sits some pretty big buildings that fit well into the warehouse cavern that is North Loop. Welcome The Nordic to the NOLO party.

On the ground floor of one of those buildings is a new bar and eatery with an idea. Thr3 Jack is not only a place to get burgers and Old Fashioneds, it's a game bar (so hot right now). In this newly flushed out space, you'll be able to swing at golf simulator screens all year round. The elevator pitch is thusly: Virtual Top Golf indoors with better food and drinks. Also: there's a parking ramp!!

It's the creation of first-time restaurant owners and siblings Lucy Robb and Bo Massopost. "We talked about going into business together for a long time," Lucy told me, "and when we finally came up with this concept, we pushed hard to make it happen. I was a lawyer for years, and I got really sick of division and arguments and people fighting all the time, I really wanted to do something that would make people happy. I wanted to create a place where people could come and just have a good time."

Most golf simulators in the cities are made for the truly obsessed sportsman, meaning you were going to a strip mall and whacking at a screen in a little room to improve your game. Thr3 Jack is really for anyone. You can be a novice and just want to whack at the ball with pals or you can program it to track your swings and give you critical input, while drinking beers. "Top Golf has done a really great job of making the game accessible, you don't have to belong to a club or a course, you don't have to dress a certain way, anyone can come play. We love that idea and plan to build on that by making it fun all year, hello it gets cold here, and upping the food and drink game. Plus, this is in the core of the city so you don't have to drive 40 minutes to get in a quick round." The golf bays all have cool, comfortable couches and swivel chairs, easy access to the controls for the screen and a dedicated host who helps you run through the programming and menu.

× Expand New employees going through cosmic putt-putt training.

You can book a whole private room near the front, which has access to a private patio area, or you can book semi-private bays throughout the space. There are 6 simulators which you will reserve by the hour. They are still setting prices, but think it will be within the $50-60 range, with flex pricing during peaks. But the cost is per hour, not per person, so if you have a group you're better off. The simulators are programmed for up to 8 people, but there are a number of games that you can play in round robin fashion. There are also games like darts, and corn hole which can be played on the screens.

× Expand The dining area is decked with golf balls.

But that's only half of it. There's also the food. They've brought on chef Robert Wolhfiel, whom I knew at The Oceanaire, to create a menu. "It's not one of those million-mile long menus, with so many options you get overwhelmed," he told me, "we decided to keep it simple and really focus on the foods that were cravable. The things you wish you were eating after a few beers, the ones that pop in your mind when you get hungry, that's what we're aiming for. Cravable food with great ingredients." Get your fingers dirty on some Bootleg Sticky Wings, and munch on a Southern BLT with fried green tomatoes or a peppercorn-crusted New York Strip.

The bar opens to the patio and will serve a drinks menu created by Jesse Held, formerly of across the street Parlour and now of Earl Giles. He knows the neighborhood. Look for the Autumn Cosmo that has persimmon and plums, or the Bahamian Fury rum blend. The wine list is curated by local somm Bill Summerville, and Nathan Rostance formerly of The Bachelor Farmer is consulting on the service. Boxes have been checked, people.

× Expand The view towards Washington from the Thr3 Jack patio.

Will you come to swing a club? Will you come for a burger and beer on a tucked away patio? The green space out front that abuts The Freehouse patio is sure to be busy, with year-round programming such as fire-pits and maybe even curling planned. And this is also where the next food hall incubator project will land, so traffic to this area will be boosted for sure. Good thing that over the top of Thr3 Jack there's a shiny new parking ramp waiting for would be golfers, curlers, and eaters.

All the fun of smacking at screens starts on Thursday, October 3 when Thr3 Jack opens to the public. They'll be open at 7am with a continental breakfast (in case you want to get a swing in before work), then lunch, dinner, and late night. On weekends the kitchen will serve a menu until 1am, perhaps making this your late night putting stop.