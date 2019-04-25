Sneak Peek: The Prodigal Pub

× Expand The Prodigal Pub opens in the former GYST location.

The space that was formerly GYST now has a higher purpose. The small, corner building one block off Eat Street at 26th (still painted lipstick red) will open May 9 as The Prodigal Pub.

Jeff and Randi Cowmeadow are the souls undertaking this endeavor. She's a professor and he's a pastor at Calvary Church, a few blocks away. When Jeff told the church that he wanted to open a pub, he told me, "There were discussions, for sure. There's no legal tie or connection to them other than they're very supportive, and have allowed me the time to do this."

To be clear, this isn't a church with beer. The Cowmeadows want the Prodigal Pub to be a place that welcomes all people, of all backgrounds, all faiths and belief systems, to come share a pint and heal some divides. Much like the Christian story of the prodigal son who is welcomed home from his wanderings in the world with a great feast and celebration, the Cowmeadows plan to practice "radical hospitality: everyone is welcomed home and celebrated." For them that really means doing their little bit to help heal their community and inspire them to come together. "Core to our mission is to be good neighbors, and to try to draw people in to be good neighbors together. Food, music, drink, conversation, it's the ancient formula. I hope it works!"

As far as the rap that Christians are getting for being closed and judgmental, Jeff says, "We're trying to flip the switch on that. To show people that true Christianity and spirituality isn't divisive or toxic or violent. That maybe there's a different take on it that they didn't know."

It's a big mission for a tiny pub. When I stepped inside, I was blown away by how much they've changed the space. It feels warm and worn, kind of like it's been a pub for years. There are plenty of pub artifacts which the couple has collected and thrifted over the years.

This pub clearly has Welsh leanings, you'll see the country's red dragon here and there along with a bottle or two of Pendaryn whiskey on the back bar. It's a full bar, so booze and beer. It might be the only pull of Guinness in the neighborhood (I'll have to do some due diligence on an afternoon). The food from the small kitchen is still being finalized, but we can expect fish and chips, sausages, and other typical pub fare.

Jeff and Randi hope that people will come and have thoughtful conversations and share insight with each other, keeping open minds all around. Besides live music in the back room, they plan to sponsor discussions or panels on topics people want to dig into. "We believe in the holy exchange. As people, we all bring something, and we all have something to receive. The exchange happens when I welcome you, but you also welcome me." That, with a shot of whiskey, sounds right to me.

Look for the pub to be officially open on May 9!