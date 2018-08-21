Sneak Peek: The Hangar at the State Fair

× Expand The Hangar at the State Fair

Did you know that there used to be air shows at the Great Minnesota Get Together, with wing-walkers, stunt fliers, and all the cool flapper-era early flying ace style you could hope for? Well you might not have known that history, but Stephanie and Nate Janousek, who own the Texas Steak Out did. When the State Fair put out a request to vendors for a smart way of repurposing the old Pet Center into something fun and cool, the Janouseks came up with a concept that brings the history of the air show into the present with The Hangar. I went and snooped around a couple days before official State Fair kick-off, to bring you the important bullet points.

1) It's so big

There's a live music concert stage, massive hangar doors big enough to admit a real private airplane, a big free kiddie play area, a huge and vast food line with multiple order windows, two beer areas, and enough Adirondack chairs to individually seat a marching band. If you're pushing strollers this year and may wanna sit down, bookmark it!

2) Craft beer flights

You know how the hotness the last few years have been the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild 4-beer flights over at the Ag Pavilion? Well, at the Hangar they'll have three craft beer flights of 3-beers-per-flight, which are also from the Craft Brewers Guild, and will vary all Fair by availability, and arrange along the following themes: Hoppy & Bitter; Funky, Fruity & Tart; and Crisp & Clean. Yes, I am exactly telling you there's a place to get the cool beer which is also less crowded and has a kiddie play area. Also airplanes, flights—get it?

3) Bonkers big menu

The State Fair is very picky about who gets a spot on their famous New Foods list, and you'll see that the Hangar has their slider flight as the big draw. But wait! Smoked turkey legs, Texas brisket, $7 kids meals, and a whole crazy thing that's fried-chicken-in-a-waffle-with-ice-cream-topped-with-bacon are also in the mix.

4) There's a kitchen worthy of food nerds

Perhaps of not too much interest to the average consumer, but if you're any kind of food pro or food geek you seriously have to respect the kitchen the Janouseks devised. It's made of four shipping containers, the kind you can stick on the back of an 18-wheeler. The front two are each hot-line kitchens, with rows of gleaming burners and fryers. Behind the rightmost shipping-container kitchen is another shipping container that's a full walk-in cooler. Behind the leftmost shipping container kitchen is a final full shipping container that is a prep kitchen. Look carefully and you'll see that each of these shipping containers has a pull-down roof, which will literally allow the Janouseks to drive the whole thing down I-35 when they're done, to use at other State Fairs, including the Texas State Fair, because that's how they make their money. There are detachable hood fans that they can use when the kitchen is somewhere else, standing alone. Three smokers sit outside, and also can be loaded in and driven to the next fair. That's how they made this multi-million dollar build-out work. #Respect.

5) It's a family business behind all the stainless steel and airplane pics

If you see the cutest curly-red-headed little three year old running around, that's Nate and Stephanie's daughter, and Stephanie is running this whole thing heavily pregnant, so respect on that front too. "I'm the organization and paperwork side of things, and my husband is the chef," Stephanie explained to me as she juggled her toddler, the phone, and some hard-sell vendors. "He came up with an overnight smoked brisket that's really incredible, you have to try it." The Janouseks traveled up here with 20 full-time employee managers, all of whom live in RVs for the duration, and they hired another 80 local workers for the duration of the fair, they expect to serve 5,000 to 10,000 people a day—more if Mankato Brewery's Caked Up vanilla-cake beer takes off. "We've been doing this for 10 years, and this is our expansion year," Stephanie told me, as a sign-painter and a beer line inspector and a guy with a drill all approached her. I skedaddled and marveled at the massive undertaking: It's the biggest new thing at the Fair, any which way you fly at it.

The Hangar is located on the northeast corner of Murphy Ave. & Underwood St., up on the northernmost edge of the Fair, close as you can get to Larpenteur. They'll be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

