Sneak Peek: Tequila Butcher

I think it's safe to say that this is Chanhassen's first serious cocktail bar. Not going to count Houlihan's or Axel's, so. And I have to tell you, the western town (most notable to city-folk for the Chanhassen Dinner Theater) is revving from zero to 90 with the opening of Tequila Butcher, because whiskey maven Ralena Young has become fascinated with agave.

Suburbia does not scare this team. Owner Tony Donatell and his crew are the force behind Eagan's Volstead House and Burgers & Bottles, Farmington's Bourbon Butcher, and Savage's Whiskey Inferno. They have a knack at taking old chain restos and strip mall spots, and turning them into smoked meat eateries with serious bar programs. Ralena was a top bartender in the cities, and helmed the program at Coup d'Etat in the day before throwing in with this lot. They have a love of whiskey, secret bars, and wood fire cooking, which turns out to be the answer to the question: What should we do to this old Applebees?

But with this one, a bit of a new turn.

First of all, Tequila Butcher is a departure in design from the other spots. Instead of the dark woods and tobacco leather vibes, this one is bright and open with white tiles and chic modern accents (read: succulents, black wood). You can feel the Applebee's footprint if you know it, but it feels completely fresh. The bar is the center of the room and backs up to a wall of agave spirits.

× Expand Ralena on the agave wall.

You should know there are some 300 bottles of agave spirits in the house, and not just tequila. There's mezcal, avila, pechuga, sotol, and other distillates that may be single-barrel, single estate spirits made from all kinds of cactus from all over Mexico. This may be the biggest and most well-curated list in the cities.

× Expand My marg was half each of two different mezcals I'd never had before.

"I know I've been all about whiskey for the last few years, but people who know me, know that my favorite drink is a margarita," Ralena explained. "I really want people to come and order a margarita, and choose an agave spirit they've never tried before. We are training the staff to help people walk through this list and explore flavors they've never had." It's a simple and elegant concoction of one full lime, agave syrup, your choice of spirit, and salt. Zero icky sour mix, zero things from a gun.

× Expand The green glass on the end is a palate cleanser to sip between tastes.

One way to explore is through flights, which could help you understand a spirit like pechuga: a Oaxacan mezcal that is made with meat. It's all about the mouth-feel, ducky. With the Delicate Balance flight, you get pours from three different bottles, maybe one has been made with chicken, another with turkey, another with rattlesnake. Each is paired with a piece of citrus dusted with worm salt. It's a trip of sipping and biting and finding that rich balance of flavor play.

You will have to eat, trust me. Chef Dan Bennett, who has worked a pretty comfortable menu of chops and smoked meats for the other locations, is finally getting a live fire with this spot. A custom-made smoker sits outside, in the back of the restaurant, being fed logs while briskets, chicken, and pork shoulders warm inside.

× Expand Big ol' smoky beef rib.

The menu plays to these smoky treats, keeping it fun with Texas Twinkies (jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon), but also a huge beef rib. You'll find an achiote sea bass, plus smoked spareribs, roasted chile rellenos, a Cubano and burger, plus esquites, yucca fries and other snacky bits.

× Expand Sockdollager bar

And yes, there is a secret bar. You can call it a speakeasy or you can call it a bonus bar, but that's where the whiskey is hiding. Roll into Sockdollager, and you'll feel like you're in a totally other spot. Here is the dark wood, the high-backed leather chairs and cozy booths that feels like an extension of their other spots. This bar has a massive wall of highly-curated whiskies, many barrels are unique to this bar, chosen specifically by the bar team.

Behind the vault door, you'll find the reeealllly good stuff. Some Pappy, some Hibiki and Yamazaki, bottles that can only be sipped if you join their Whiskey Club (don't get all huffy, it's free to join). In this bar you'll find solid classic Prohibition-era cocktails: Cobblers, Aviations, and a proper Ramos Gin Fizz that will get give you a real egg white mustache. There's also an outdoor patio space that is attached to this bar area, and it's 21+ with banquet seating and a fireplace. Kiddos are allowed on the other patio, btw.

They'll be open for lunch and dinner, but Tequila Butcher/Sockdollager is in the soft opening/training phase right now. But you should watch the Facebook page for updates on actual opening hours (because it's likely to happen this weekend). If ever you needed a bit of a nudge to take the gang to a holiday show at the CDT, consider this your reward. Just follow the smell of fire and mezcal.