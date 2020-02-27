Sneak Peek: Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge in North Loop

× Expand The outside door to Stilheart bar.

Like a stealth martini, Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge is limitedly softly open in the North Loop.

We first heard of this new Lawless Distilling and Bittercube collaboration last fall, but with the run of craziness that is Miracle at Lawless, didn't think they'd hit that December open date. Fine, we're patient. Because now, in the refurbished building that also houses Fairgrounds Coffee, the new two level cocktail lab is ready for its debut.

× Expand The upper bar area of Stilheart bar. The upper bar.

× Expand Artwork on the walls of the upper level Stilheart bar.

When you walk through the doors, you'll find the first bar. With bar tables and lounge seating all around, it has a very chill vibe. The door/windows will open when the weather gets nice and you can imagine the spillage onto the street. Head downstairs for the second bar.

× Expand Lounge furniture in the lower level of Stilheart bar. Room to the left, to the left.

The lower level is separated into two rooms. The one to the left of the stairway is more relaxed and again, more loungey. Great conversation areas with modern furniture plays against the other room.

× Expand The lower level Stilheart bar. Lower bar.

The the right of the stairs is the second bar. It's a tighter space with neon glow and mod furnishings. The walls look like my teen bedroom circa 1989, papered with magazine images and tear sheets. This also plays out around the base of the bar. It's cool. And hello, everyone looks good in pink neon light.

× Expand A Cuba Libre cocktail on a table in front of a still. Hello this is me trying to get my Cuba Libre, the wallpaper and the still all in one shot.

But what's going on here? There's a still in a tiny room behind a glass wall that you can see from the bar. That's the distillery, not even close to what we're used to seeing at the big production distillers in town. But everything made in that room is destined for this bar, not bottles for shelves. "It all goes into your drinks, 51% of what we serve has to be made in this room," Jeff Fricke, head distiller who's splitting his time between Lawless and Stilheart, told me. "Other stuff can come from Lawless and be finished here."

× Expand A bartender behind the Stilheart bar. Hi Ethan.

× Expand A cocktail glass sitting on a table. Your spritz gets a humming bird and rose petals. As it should.

There are 16 taps behind the bar, which all have a cocktail flowing forth. Of course it makes the cocktailing experience easier and faster, but don't think this is just pull and play. The bartenders here are building cocktails from other cocktails, and layering them upon each other to make something totally new. This spritz isn't just an amaro with bubbles, it may start with a fully formed Negroni that's boosted with orange and a bit of cocoa and then given bubbles and a pretty face.

× Expand A clear glass with hard seltzer. Far better than a White Claw.

But it's not too complicated either. Nick Kosevich of Bittercube gave me an Old Fashioned that had a little cardamom brittle with it, it was a solid drink with just a winky boost of flavor. Part of the menu encourages you to be your own creator, Kosevich told me "You can choose your mixer, we have a great list of colas and sodas we've created, then choose your liqueur or spirit to add. There are a ton of possible combinations. It's silly fun!" And there's low-proof drinks. And a hard seltzer on tap that tastes like lipstick, in the best way. And the glasses are sturdy and good. And I forgot to take a menu so I don't know what anything costs. And I can't wait to get back there tonight.

× Expand Bartenders Jeff Fricke and Nick Kosevich standing next to each other smiling. Fricke and Kosevich. Happy Birthday Jeff who turned a bright and shiny 32 yesterday!

There's no food, so plan your jaunt over to Monte Carlo for wings or Wrecktangle for pizza accordingly. Here's the best news, while the bar is limitedly softly open this weekend, they are capping attendance to control flow and work out the kinks. They have a sign-up list for people to come, and they are letting me share it with you. Otherwise the plan is to be fully open to the public on Wednesday, March 4th. If you can grab a spot, drinks are discounted but you must display patience and nice vibes. I highly recommend getting in there and starting your sipping journey of a million combinations. You'll look great while doing it.