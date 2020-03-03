Sneak Peek: Pillbox Tavern

× Expand Juicy burger from Pillbox Tavern

Opening this Thursday in downtown St. Paul, Pillbox Tavern will be the main-floor full-service bar and restaurant in the new Treasure Island Center. Rising from the ashes of the vacant Macy's space on Wabasha, the new and gleaming building also holds a Red's Savoy pizza shop, Stacked Deck Brewing, a Walgreens, and even an ice rink on the 5th floor.

Pillbox, named after the former Saints baseball stadium on 12th and Roberts, is being opened by Bill Ashton of Jersey's Bar and Grill in Inver Grove Heights: an undersung burger bar that took BOTH top honors at last year's Burger Battle.

The team brought on chef Graham Messenger, formerly of The Fitz, to create a wide-hitting menu of burgers, sandwiches, and other tavern fare. With occupancy of around 200, the place should be bustling.

It's really just one big L-shaped room that opens both to the street and the interior mall of the building. Yep, that is one big ol' screen right? You can bet they'll be showing games on all the screens, but also practice sessions of the Wild when they use the upstairs rink. Lots of barn wood and industrial elements are warmed by the red banquette and lighting.

On the front of the building, there are glass garage doors which will open to the street-side patio when the weather warms up. Ashton mentioned that they'll also put patio tables inside the interior mall space, so it's all weather burger-ing here.

Make no mistake, this is a sports bar, or maybe we should call them sports taverns if they employ enough barn wood. These gorgeous rough hewn tables alone qualify. There's a muralist at work on a depiction of old St. Paul.

× 1 of 4 Expand cheese curds and hot sauce Cheese curds with Calabrian chili honey × 2 of 4 Expand salmon on mushrooms Seared salmon with green curry, fingerling potatoes, baby bok choy, and mushrooms × 3 of 4 Expand crispy chicken wings Chipotle dry-rubbed wings × 4 of 4 Expand brussel sprouts with scallions and peanuts Kung Pao Brussels sprouts with scallions, peanuts, and Szechuan peppercorns Prev Next

Besides the Muffuletta Juicy at the top of this post, there are plenty of burger choices: a Hawaiian burger with pineapple-jalapeno chutney and wasabi mayo, a falafel burger with garlic sauce and sumac onion, and a Steakhouse Juicy with blue cheese and arugula among others. The crown princess burger will be the Burger Battle double-award winning Jalapeno Popper Juicy: a burger stuffed with jalapeno and pepper jack cheese, breaded then deep fried, and topped with jalapeno cream cheese and apricot jam. TRUST ME, it's a stealth bomber. You won't want to like it, but you won't be able to walk away. But there's more than just bugers here. This parade of menu items above came from their training session last night. The team is working on last minute details, training staff, hosting friends + family nights, but hope to have all the bottles on shelves and tv's plugged in by Thursday.