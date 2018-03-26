Sneak Peek: Parlour St. Paul

It's almost time, St. Paul. West Seventh is just putting the finishing touches on what will be a new and exciting evolution for the North Loop cocktail pioneer. The St. Paul version of Parlour (famous for its drinks and a legendary double burger), will be bigger and NOT in a basement. But by use of the building's space and some smart design, they are maintaining the small and cozy feel of the original. Take a peek inside the coming finer diner.

× Expand Parlour St. Paul wood bar

The location is just across the street from Tom Reid's Hockey Pub on West Seventh. When I took the pics, most of the outside was still painted red, from the former renter Glensman Irish Pub (which never opened). Jester chef Mike DeCamp told me that it would be repainted the smoky blue-grey that the exterior sports on one section, though they like the standout nature of the red—turns out it was quite the debate. They WILL be keeping the gorgeous wood bar that had been installed. Jesse Held and his team will be holding court with drinks, and they've engineered the back bar equipment for speed and efficiency. The space is partitioned into four different, distinct rooms, and the main bar is in the first one.

× Expand Interior of Parlour St. Paul

Facing the bar is a long banquette backed with tufted plaid, much like the feeling of the original Parlour. They've kept and refinished the original floors and polished up the old tin ceiling. Look for some water buffalo taxidermy to be adorning those walls.

× Expand Interior of Parlour St. Paul under construction

× Expand Interior of Parlour St. Paul

Slip through the door into the next room, and it's all about lounging. In the rear of the room, the high-backed soft blue banquette is all homage to the original space. There will be a black and white mural installed above this, much like the one anchoring the space in the original. The front of the room holds cozy, large booths. All these spaces could be booked separately for private functions.

× Expand Interior of Parlour St. Paul bar

× Expand Parlour St. Paul tables

Up a small ramp into the third space, and we finally have our kitchen. If you've been to Au Cheval in Chicago, you get the vibe they're going for when they say finer diner: higher level of ingredients and execution, but unstuffy and approachable. The main seating in this room is at the kitchen counter, facing the white-tiled line and all the action. There are a few two-tops against the wall and some tables in the front, but this will likely be a loud and active space with the counter seats as coveted. Chef will stand at the pass (where those two silver lights hang) in the middle of the action, churning out Parlour burgers, but also fried chicken livers with jalapeno jelly, soft scrambled eggs with king crab and avocado, maybe a wedge salad with Green Goddess dressing and BBQ sunflower seeds. The floor tiling will likely star in many an Instagram.

× Expand Interior of Parlour St. Paul under construction

The final room in this quad was still in rough form. It was a space that came available and they snatched it up. The room will serve as an entrance for diners, and a kind of waiting area with its own vibe: popcorn machine, pull-tabs, your basic chill zone. There's also a very small patio area in the back that is surrounded on all sides, but it has a great slice of sky, and good walls for potential movie projection. That all will, of course, come later.

If all goes well with sprinklers and final punch list items, St. Paul could be digging Parlour Old Fashioneds and burgers by mid-April. Watch the Parlour Bar St. Paul page for sneaky details.

