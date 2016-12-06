Sneak Peek: Pajarito

They are not fully locked and loaded by any means, but Stephen Hesse and Tyge Nelson's Pajarito is shaping up nicely. Formerly Glockenspiel, the space has been gutted and scrubbed clean in order to make way for their neighborhood Mexican restaurant. While it's still being completed, they say that there won't be that much more decor added, no luchador masks, no crazy sombreros. "We want this place to fit in the neighborhood, we wanted it to fit in this building," said Hesse, "So we're trying to make it as inviting as possible."

While trying to pass permitting and inspections this week, the gang hopes to be open before Christmas. "We've been hired up for awhile, we're just waiting to get papers so we can do training and bring in food!" Here's a few glimpses of what to expect:

When you walk in, there's a nice Dia de los Muertos mural on the right. But the bones (ha!) of the building are left pretty simple, they've restored the original brick wall and simply painted the tin ceiling a warm golden tone.

Walls that have been covered have been lightened up with natural wood planks. The bar, which sits on the left side of the room, is simple black.

"I don't know what we're going to do with those letters yet," Hesse commented, "But make sure you compliment Tyge on his crystal work on those chandeliers!" Both chefs were a big part of the construction crew, they've been working their keesters off to get this done.

Simple booths and sconce lighting in the back room, where additional tables will take the seat count up to about 130 people.

There used to be a wall separating the front room from the back, but they've opened it up to be one long continuous space. An art installation of wheels hangs over a servers station table which just helps break up the space a bit, but keep the vibe flowing.

There will be pieces of collected woodwork here and there throughout to serve functional duties, but really, the space will stay pretty clean and open. Cross your fingers for the permits to pass so that they can get these doors open and swinging before Christmas, and so the neighborhood can amble in for tequila, mezcal, beer, tacos, and happiness.