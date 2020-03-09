Sneak Peek: Pajarito Edina

× Expand The outside of Edina's Pajarito

Pajarito officially opens a second location, in Edina, on March 19th. Chefs Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson have been furiously at work on the old Tejas space in Edina, trying to bring it back to taco splendor. Of course it has been both Mozza Mia and Moderne Kouzina since its formerly blue corn tortilla soup days, but it's rapidly coming along ... just in time for margarita season.

× Expand bird cages hung from the ceiling at Pajarito Edina

Right off of 50th, those French doors will open to create sort of an indoor patio area, anchored by a swank booth in the corner. Overhead, bird cages hang decoratively as a nod to the original location in St. Paul, and also to the restaurant's name: Pajarito means little bird. Look for actual sidewalk seating later in the season to add some 40 seats to the space.

× Expand A yellow banquette in the Pajarito Edina space. GC's don't love to get out of a shot.

× Expand The open kitchen with a chef's table

Unlike its last iteration, which was a symphony of beige, the main dining room will use pops of color to play against the black painted stone work and richly hued woodwork. This location will seat roughly 140 guests on the main floor (between dining and bar) with an additional 68 in the room below.

Greens hang from a suspended grid to help with noise control as well as brighten the tall space. The kitchen remains open, and a large chef's table will be centered right next to the pass. While St. Paul is known for its wood grill (remember those killer sweet potatoes cooked in the ashes?) this space is equipped with two large wood-fired ovens which will allow them to play with other items, like tlayudas. The Oaxacan dish will be made here with wood-roasted tortillas layered two ways: a black bean and chorizo tlayuda topped with ancho-guajillo, roasted knob onions and jack cheese, and an eggplant tlayuda topped with oven-dried tomatoes, queso fresco and charred habanero chili peppers.

× Expand Deer head on the back bar of Pajarito.

The long bar, which anchors the west side of the space is lorded over by a deer trophy and black skull wallpaper. Look for bottles to rise on both sides of the tap handles, which were hand carved by Hesse's father-in-law. Yes, the cilantro habanero margarita will make its way across the river.

× Expand Day of the Dead mural at Pajarito

You'll find more nods to Day of the Dead iconography. Not a replica but an homage to the painting in the St. Paul location, this mural painted by local artist Justine Almstead holds court over the back of the restaurant where booths line the wall.

× Expand Day of the Dead mural at Pajarito

The lower level of the restaurant gives Hesse and Nelson a private dining space for the first time. Because it's in the basement with deep blue walls, they wanted to brighten it up with another custom mural by Almstead. The room will have its own bar and can be used for private dinners, classes and events, or overflow if needed.

Get ready for spicy margs and elote Brussels sprouts Edina, Pajarito will be open for lunch and dinner daily, starting Thursday the 19th.