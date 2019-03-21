Sneak Peek: Ox Cart Arcade & Rooftop

× Expand via Facebook

The best things happen when you're sitting around drinking with your friends. Mostly. But this time, for sure. Justin Sutherland and his crew were sitting in the closed Ox Cart Alehouse space trying to figure out what it should and could be. "We were all laughing and having a good time, and the ideas just kind of rolled out. We were like, 'remember Sunny D' and we came up with a drink idea," Sutherland mentioned while showing off the newly tricked out space. Thus was born Ox Cart Arcade.

× Expand by Caitlin Abrams Yes, your Top Chef star was once (photoshopped) on the cover of Teen Beat Magazine!!

It's clearly an 80's/90's vibe. It's your favorite arcade from your teen years, but now you can (legally) drink. It's all the nasty awesome food you loved, before you learned to hate that metallic tang of microwaved pizza rolls, this time made fresh with real ingredients. It's fun.

× Expand It's all bar.

The room is decked, and I mean DECKED with arcade machines. From contemporary video bowling, to classic Pac Man/Galaga, to a bank of pinball rockers, plus a four-person air hockey deck. There's even a side room with couches, your mom's coffee table, and vintage console games. There's plenty of VCR tapes on the walls, spot your former copy of Free Willy, and then explain to your kids what those are (the tapes, not free willies).

× Expand MN Sushi and bourbon slushie .

The food is fun, but also well thought out. While it doesn't take itself too seriously, it's serious about getting it right. Pretzels are scratch-made in house because they couldn't find one that was good enough to buy. "We kept trying to make a pizza roll, and it just didn't deliver that good pizza taste, so we invented something that would," Sutherland kind of giggled. Behold pizza poppers.

× Expand Pizza cake? Pizza muffin? Who cares, put it in your face.

Okay, they first called it a pizza cupcake, but I felt it was more like a pizza muffin? It's definitely a popper. Anyway, it's a bite-sized cakey bit (not sweet) that has pizza sauce in the middle and fixin's on the top. HOW HAS THIS NOT EXISTED YET, OUR CHILDREN ARE BEING ROBBED! ... my inner monologue with one bite.

× Expand A gamer's life.

Above we have the corndog, but there's also a fried cheese stick like at the Fair. Then the pizza popper, by the flaky and light pretzel roll with spicy cheese dip, next to the carton o' pork fried rice, which is a chef's 4 a.m, dream snack. Then another pizza popper, next to a housemade blueberry pop tart. No one is angry here.

× Expand Burgers, dogs, and consoles.

If you want something more substantial, there is a Juicy Lucy burger, a fried chicken sandwich, a round of Hot Diggity Dogs, and some walking taco in a Frito bag for you. For sweets, there are pop tarts, snow cones, mini donuts and cotton candy. Also find funnel cake strings served hot in a cone: it's like donut fingers.

× Expand Lots of drinks that can be made fast.

Drinks are just as fun. There's a few on tap, including a killer Slow & Low Old Fashioned that comes with its own rolling papers, and a Wu Tang made with ... Tang. It's orangey and delicious. The Jaws comes with your own bleeding jelly shark, but I kind of dare you to order a Brown Bag Drank: "you get what you get & you don't have a fit." All service comes from the bar. You order your drinks and food from them, so they needed things to be streamlined and fast. No fits.

× Expand Behold, the cave of wonders!

When you get your check, it's presented in a VHS case. So if you have any old ones laying around, see if they want them! Ox Cart Arcade will open officially next Thursday, March 28, though they'll be going through some training and soft stuff this week depending on how things roll. When the weather gets nice enough, they'll roll the concept out to the rooftop and jazz it up just like Zach and Kelly would want in order to hang there.