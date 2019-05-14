Sneak Peek: New Pig Ate My Pizza

× Expand PAMP: Pig Ate My Pizza

The original Pig Ate My Pizza was quickly created in the old old Travail space when they first started building the new Travail space down the road. So now that they are building a new new Travail space across the street, the newly old Travail space has once again become a new Pig Ate My Pizza. Confused? Doesn't matter.

Here's what: This version of Pig Ate My Pizza is finally giving the cutting edge pizza joint its Cinderella moment. No longer just a plug-and-play for a spare space, it's going to the damn ball with a posh frock. You can hardly recognize it as the old-new Travail.

× Expand Front porch/seating.

Up front, what was the main dining area has been turned into a screened-in porch, basically. Those street facing windows are wide open to the sidewalk, and even have a rail if you so choose to dally on the other side. It's bright and airy, dotted with plants and plenty of bigass tellies.

× Expand The kitchen bar in the middle of the space.

The front porch seating, along with high-back chairs along the kitchen-bar, and standing tables to the right, will be no reservations/no tickets/come-one-come-all seating.

× Expand Shiny new brew tanks.

× Expand Pig logos pay homage to beer partners.

The back area, just past the break in the counter, will be reserved for ticketed tasting menu dinners. "We wanted to stay in our lane," co-owner Mike Brown told me. "This is what we do, multi-course dinners, so why wouldn't we do them here." Back by the shiny new brew tanks, about 40 seats will hold staggered dinner times, turning the whole space twice. So 6 p.m. seats will be sat again at 8:30 p.m. But those dinners will only be W-Sa, so the space can be used for other seating on the off days, "We hope that Sunday, Monday, Tuesday can really become family days in here. We're working on a deal where if your kid comes in with a canned non-perishable food for the food shelf, we'll give him a free kids pizza."

× 1 of 4 Expand Tiny taco. × 2 of 4 Expand Wild mushroom and char toast. × 3 of 4 Expand Willy and his porchetta. × 4 of 4 Expand mmmmmmm porchetta Prev Next

I got a preview of the six-course Brewers Tasting menu, with beer pairings. And it's clearly still a show. The salt-crusted Arctic char was shown to us whole and tucked in its white dome before it became the soft under-layer of what's basically "salmon toast". We saw the whole porchetta and watched it sliced in front of us before it was presented on a tart green caper-laden sauce. Each course was paired with a beer that was a collaboration with local brewers in town, from a Pigmosa champagne ale collab with Headflyer Brewing, to a Pig Dreams hazy IPA in collab with Fairstate.

But c'mon. We're here for the pizza right?

× Expand Ham Clam Bam! and Ramp It Up

Welp. I saw two pies, the HAM-CLAM-BAM! which has a clam chowder base (not kidding) that is liberally sprinkled with ham, more clams, celery, and Old Bay. And a Ramp It Up pizza came with a buttered onion puree dotted with ramp sausage, asparagus, and ramp tops. Spring in one damn bite. There are about 13 pizzas on the menu, ranging from the Madame Piggy, which is a croque madame-inspired pie with a brioche crust and two soft poached eggs, to the Hot Gandhi with house made tikka masala and a side of mint yogurt. The rest of the menu includes those famous pork nuggs, pork belly kimchi, plus guanciale fries and a "ham"burger of brined pork and beef with chowchow pickles.

It's a lot of fun, and it feels (dare I say) replicate-able? The shiny new Pig Ate My Pizza will open officially to the public on Wednesday! Sneak a look at the rest of the pizza menu below.