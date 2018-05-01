Sneak Peek: Movie Food at MOA

After a long dearth, movies are back at Mall of America. This weekend CMX Market Cinema will open their doors to a whole new, elevated, food-fueled, zshooshed movie experience.

Central to their upgrades is a better offering of food and drink. If you've grown sad with the self-serve "butter" situation at many theaters, like I have, then you'll be excited to know that this is about WAY more than popcorn. The theater has constructed a market area, let's agree to not call it a food hall, because it's not. Nonetheless, it's now possible for you to hit many food stations and grab vastly different movie foods than what you've been used to.

× Expand Bar at MOA Cinema The bar.

It starts with the bar, which is the first thing you see after getting your tickets. There are plenty of craft beers and cocktails, some made with local spirits. The drinks are all $12 and range from a Sugar & Spice Manhattan with Maker's Mark, to a Purple Rain drink made with Tattersall gin.

× Expand Popcorn station at MOA Cinema Popcorn station.

Then you turn the corner and enter the market. This is all grab-n-go or order-n-go, and you only pay at the end. I LOVE this for all the crazy teens I haul to the movies, just get your stuff and we'll all meet by the cashier. So what's to grab and order? Of course there's popcorn, but you can now get flavored popcorn, or even a Chicago mix if you so desire.

× Expand Deli case at MOA Cinema Deli case.

There's also a Deli case that stocks all your kiddoes favorite chocolate milk and yogurt drinks. Plus, grab a cold hoagie, quinoa salad, Caesar salad, yogurt parfait, even . . . cold Snickers bars.

× Expand Candy at MOA Cinema

Candy traditionalists will find their preferred boxes stacked about the market instead of locked behind glass. Just choose and go.

× Expand Pizza from MOA Cinema El Diablo!

× Expand Pizza from MOA Cinema The slice for $4.75.

Of course, the big difference is the hot food. This isn't a microwave electric-cheese and stale chips situation. They are committed to making the food fresh, in house, every day. In their kitchen, they're making the dough for pizzas, hand-forming the patties for burgers. I like the Diavolo pizza with giant slices of Coppa salami and hot peppers, it was a nice and foldable NY slice with good guts.

× Expand Poutine from MOA Cinema Gravy in the dark.

× Expand Pastrami sandwich from MOA Cinema Pastrami sammy.

You can pop over to the other hot line and order burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and poutine. I'm sure someone is going to be ALL OVER that poutine, eating gravy in the dark can be a treat. It's a pretty huge bowl of fries, curds, and gravy for $11. I did bite someone's pastrami sandwich and thought it was very good, but my eternal caveat with these previews are: can they make it this good with a crunch of people waiting? We'll see.

× Expand Pretzel from MOA Cinema Pretz.

I would advise you to plan to come a little early if you want to order a burger for your movie, they do cook to order so you'll have to wait a bit. I didn't find the prices to be anything insane, in fact they seem aligned with normal movie food prices—just with shockingly better food. I would order that house-made pretzel as big as your head, because it tastes real and not like stadium plastic hook pretzels. Also that queso is real, and not made from recycled running shoes.

× Expand MOA Cinema seats The new seats, with clearly marked numbers and trays!

As a die-hard movie theater-goer, I can say that sometimes I want to eat dinner somewhere after the movie, and sometimes I want movie dinner to be the dinner. Normally for me that's a large buttered popcorn with a Coke (or a smuggled-in Chipotle burrito), but I can be wooed by a good pretzel. I am glad that they've added seats that include a swing tray option, because it's not easy to eat a quinoa salad from your lap.

CMX Market Cinema opens on Friday, May 4!

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.