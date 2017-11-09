Sneak Peek: Lucky Oven Bakery

× Expand The Lucky Oven opening November 25th.

What's up with this slice of the Armatage neighborhood?

The 54th and Penn 'hood is becoming a little foodist enclave. Of course Red Wagon Pizza is there, holding the fort amidst change by plying us with fat little tortellini and wide pies. The Cafe Maude space is turning into Book Club, a Kim Bartmann/Asher Miller California fusion restaurant, and the corner's gas station is destined to become Danny del Prado's Diamond BBQ. Well, to this eclectic mix, let's add some flour power and welcome Lucky Oven Bakery to the former dry cleaner's building.

Red Wagon's Peter Campbell wisely sees that the higher tide will raise all the boats. He's the one that pointed baker Kristy Dirk in the direction of the site, while she was working at Red Wagon (she's also worked at Salty Tart). Dirk laughed, "He said, Kristy, wouldn't that be a great spot for that bakery you've always wanted to do?" So she did.

Lucky Oven is a scratch bakery and cafe that plans to serve an all-day brunch menu until about 3 p.m. There are about 30 some seats in this counter service operation, but there will be grab-n-go as well. There's a long table down the center of the room, a wall banquette on the side, and counter seating right along the glassed-in bakery. Dirk will be right in there, making breads, cakes, pastries, cookies, and savory and sweet brioche.

× Expand Owner Kristy Dirk

While it may seem sleek and minimalist right now, it's only until the 52 Betty Crocker Easy-Bake Ovens are installed on the wall. Dirk is an avowed fan who's spent a ton of time tracking down and collecting the first cake-maker that many of us had as kids (mine was Betty Crocker red, thank you very much). "We all started baking with a light bulb, see how far we've come!"

Pat Weber, who was one of her culinary instructors at AI, has consulted on the menu which features a nice array of daytime eats, from Benedicts to deviled ham sandwiches. While Dirk is busy baking, Adam Beal (who has worked at Smack Shack, Sample Room, Hola Arepa, and more) will be running the hotline for the space. Everything is done in-house, from the "lambchetta" to the pickled beets. Check out an early version of the menu below, prices and some items may still change.

The coffee program is being centered around Kindly Coffee, and if all goes well at their coming hearing, there will be beer and wine as well. Look for this bakery to start cranking the good bread smells, as Dirk is aiming for a November 25th open date.