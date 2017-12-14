Sneak Peek: Kyatchi Lowertown

Lowertown continues its food evolution, with the opening of Kyatchi on Friday in the former Tanpopo space. It's kind of a meant-to-be scenario: when longtime Japanese restaurant Tanpopo decided to close, owners Ben and Koshiki Yonemura wrote a letter to Kyatchi chef Hide Tozawa, saying they would be happiest if he took over the space.

Along with partners Sarah and Sam Peterson, Kim Bartmann, and Anne Sexton, Tozawa thought it was great idea. Especially given its location in proximity to the Farmers' Market and the Saints' ballpark. Tozawa, a rabid baseball fan, is known for having Japanese hot dogs on his menu in the original South Minneapolis location and is a former personal chef to Japanese ballplayers. Little nods to the sport are all over the place in the both restaurants.

They haven't changed the spot too much—the bones are so good, with huge timbers and soaring ceilings—but they've definitely brightened up the space and opened it up a bit. There's more seating and playful touches throughout. Those pendant lamps are fashioned from old fishing baskets.

The small bar at the back of the space is topped with a new mural, by the same artist who did the one in the Kingfield location. It weaves baseball and seafood and Japanese cultural icons together playfully. There are also lots of natural textures and elements at play in a very subtle way. Of note: this is a full bar and they'll be offering Japanese whisky along with other drinks.

The kitchen stays the center of the action, with seating along two sides.

So, ramen is back in Lowertown, along with many other Japanese dishes. The menu will start as a mirror to the original location, but as they get in the swing of the neighborhood, and as the farmers' market opens, they'll offer some fresh specials unique to Lowertown. I can only imagine the fun stuff they'll come up with for baseball season.

Of course, Kyatchi is known for their commitment to sustainable sushi. You'll also find elegantly pressed sushi (oshizushi), like this salmon dish. They do have rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and platters as well.

It's not just fish and hot dogs. This beautiful gyu tataki is lightly seared Limousin beef tenderloin with grated daikon and ponzu. Balanced and lush.

× Expand There are plenty of snackable bits like these gyoza filled with Berkshire pork, vegetarian kara-age plays with fried extra-firm tofu, and cauliflower nishumori with bonito flakes and chive mayo seems the perfect match to a Hitachino beer.

Get ready for not only a warming bowl of curry udon or veggie ramen, but also some seriously warm hospitality. Owner Sarah will likely be manning the door, and she has a talent for making you feel welcome and taken care of. It all starts FRIDAY! This location will be open for dinner only to start, so get your shopping done and reward yourself with some donburi.