Sneak Peek: Hot Indian in the Minneapolis Skyway

There's only one more week to wait until Hot Indian launches the new skyway spot in the evolving TCF tower. While you can pop by and take a peek inside the covering on the windows, I got a guided tour from owner Amol Dixit, who gave me the inside intel on some of the fun stuff going on.

× Expand Hot Indian owner Amol Dixit Owner Amol Dixit.

Dixit explained that the skyway spot wants to embrace the same fun that people experience at the food truck, while giving them a little bit more. The small space is bright and friendly, with counter service ordering and some tables for seating. "We really embrace our motto: 'Don't Panic It's Just Lunch.' A lot of people who don't know Indian food very well worry that they're 'doing it wrong,' but we just want to help people have a great lunch and have fun."

× Expand Hot Indian skyway location counter The line where you order has glowy flowing lights.

It's your basic Chipotle set-up, where you get in line, you pick your base for an Indurrito or a bowl, then pick your fillings of meat or veggies (I go chicken tikka masala personally) and then your chutney/sauce to round it out (I love the creamy green cilantro yogurt, tbh). It's not hard, people.

× Expand Hot Indian skyway location menu board Yep.

And here, it's going to be fun. You read that right, you get $1 off your order if you participate in some Bollywood dancing before you pay. In fact, if you see a button that looks like this...

× Expand Hot Indian skyway location dance button Push

...push it, to activate this...

× Expand Hot Indian skyway location disco ball Win

The mural filling the rest of the space is the story of Hot Indian's journey, from idea, to Bollywood flash mob launching the food truck, to its arrival at the ballpark and the State Fair. Dixit's family's names are hidden all over the restaurant in Hindi script, and there are nods to his chef, Janene Holig, if you know where to find a bandana-clad dancer. "This will be the same model we use when we open later at the Mall of America, though that will be a smaller space without seating. We're just excited to share some culture and fun with everyone!

× Expand Hot Indian skyway location dance moves Dance instruction will be posted, don't panic.

Don't be afraid if you can't dance, you can practice in line.

× Expand Hot Indian skyway location HI five

And don't forget to give Sona a HI-five on the way out (her name means Golden in Hindi). Dixit and his crew will be giving tours and sampling food outside the space when they can all week. Otherwise, get your groove ready for the spot to open next Monday, May 21!

