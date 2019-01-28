Sneak Peek: Copper Cow Kitchen & Bar

× Expand Photos by Stephanie March Copper Cow Kitchen & Bar in Glen Lake The Copper Cow in Glen Lake

You, stuck in your house with your crazy children, allow me to brighten your day: There's a donut burger in Minnetonka and it's more than just splashy cool, it's real good.

The Copper Cow Kitchen & Bar is opening on Tuesday in the hamlet of Glen Lake that's really like a neighborhood smashed between Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. Sound familiar? Well, I have been raving about empanadas for months, and DelSur Empanadas are just down the block. Also, Unmapped Brewing is doing a brisk beer business across the street, and the famed Gold Nugget is just up the road.

Add to that mix this kicky newcomer that dared look at a music shop/Dairy Queen and say: let's have a go! Danielle and Chris Bjorling of Copper Hen on Eat Street and Grey Fox Coffee in downtown Minny, have been working for a while to make Copper Cow a reality. Now that the permits have all been pulled and inspections passed, they're ready to bring a casual burger and brunch place to life. I popped by to take a look at what they have planned.

× Expand Interior of Copper Cow Kitchen & Bar Inside, with cow friend.

First of all, let's have some props for taking an old building and turning it into something fresh and new. I used to grab a DQ here after my soccer tournaments in EP, if you're looking to mark longevity. The space utilizes the lofted ceiling, making the one room eatery seem much bigger than its footprint.

× Expand Copper is all around.

The vibe is cozy, and there's a nice amount of copper accenting without it being over the top. It gets to the balance between masculine and feminine, with plaids and Edison bulbs playing against soft grey tones and clean lines. The room is a mix and match of tables and booths with a copper-clad bar anchoring the wall opposite the glassed-in kitchen.

× Expand Copper Cow Kitchen & Bar Owner Danielle Bjorling Owner Danielle Bjorling shows off the new digs.

× Expand Quick hang at the To-Go counter.

Because this was a drive-thru DQ, the Bjorlings wanted to keep a bit of that utility for the neighborhood. They've reworked the space so that there is a to-go counter separate from the full-service restaurant. You can pop in and place an order, or click-in online for faster pick-up, and they've kept the drive-up window! You can't drive-up to place an order (no cow-headed squawk box), but you can zoom up and get your pre-ordered salads, burgers, and shakes!

× Expand Boozy shakes, y'all.

Can we start with boozy shakes? Let's. Because if you're going to take over a DQ, and still offer ice cream, you better elevate that bidness. Boozy shakes will not be available for to-go (do I have to say that?), but you can clearly tuck into one of these monsters in the bar or restaurant. On our left we have the Rich Uncle, which amps vanilla ice cream with Scotch, cherry, and butter rum, then tops it with a donut, whipped cream, smoked salt, and a black licorice pipe. I said, good day sir!! On the right we have the Happy Cake Day to Me, which takes birthday cake ice cream with cake vodka and mixes it with rainbow sprinkles. Top that with a donut, whipped cream, MORE sprinkles, and a mini-cupcake, and it's your birthday any day you choose. Plus, you can make them extra boozy with an additional shot.

× 1 of 5 Expand Hello, deep fried burger. × 2 of 5 Expand Reveal! × 3 of 5 Expand Side options × 4 of 5 Expand Donut burger × 5 of 5 Expand Pancakes with floss Prev Next

It is a celebration of burgers, which maybe should start with the deep fried burger. I know this is going to sound shocking, but it's not the heavy grease bomb you might expect. The batter was light, the house-made bun was airy, and the burger wasn't overcooked! You can side your burger creations with truffle fries as needed, but you can also upgrade to a very bright kale slaw or sweet potato salad that is refreshingly biting with pickled mustard seeds and fresno chilies. And there's a donut burger, which I swore I would never eat ... and I liked it. Just an oozy good time. Know that there are more than burgers, the menu sports fried chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, plus heartier entrees such as ricotta dumplings with duck confit, a butcher's steak dinner, and salmon. Brunch, served both Saturday and Sunday, might call for some 5-spice pancakes dripped with bourbon caramel and topped with maple cotton candy. But you can find scrambles, biscuits and gravy, alongside a Benedict burger as well.

× 1 of 4 Expand Old Fashioned × 2 of 4 Expand Scottish Mutt × 3 of 4 Expand Huntsman × 4 of 4 Expand Winter Sangria Prev Next

The bar is being helmed by Justin Barron, who was lastly at Eat Street Social. He's designed the cocktail menu that plays it straight (I mean, in comparison to cupcake topped shakes and donut burgers). The cocktail roster seems to be just the right amount of easy drinking, along with the right names and flavors to keep it modern. The Winter Sangria floated a slice of grapefruit with a dash of honey and peppercorn: cut right through January. I really appreciated a hot Earl Grey tea drink boosted with a bit of cognac.

The Copper Cow opens tomorrow! And they're starting with lunch right away, so 11am is go time. Open seven days a week, brunch kicks off on weekends at 9am. And because we all understand the desire to just stay home in winter, they also offer a Host Your Own Burger Bar catering option, in case you have humans coming over to watch some kind of sports ball in the next few weeks. But for now, let's heed the sign over the door.