Sneak Peek: Cardigan Donuts

Some of you may not know the power of a "walking meeting." There are those of us in the office grid who rather like to grab our cohorts and take our meetings on the road, roaming the skyways or streets as we make decisions or discuss options. It's all in the name of fueling the creative flow and escaping fluorescent lights and cube culture. Also, I never remember to reserve a conference room.

Sometimes we end up at coffee, more often there's a snacky treat at the end of the journey for ideas well generated (we are nothing if not Pavlovian). I think Justin Bedford feels me, because soon there will be a new destination for us toward which to aim our boots: Cardigan Donuts opens in the skyway on May 11, and they want us to hang.

Bedford spent 12 years in the finance world, trapped on the grid and looking for somewhere to wander. So now he's opening a donut shop (right at the right donut moment) in City Center and there will be room for chilling, 2,600 square feet and 45 seats worth.

A loungey plush banquette, mid-century modern arm chairs, flannel and argyle everywhere, and yes a 70's come-hither fireplace are all part of Jim Smart's, of Smart & Associates, scheme to get you to stay awhile.

Besides space, there will three tiers of donuts for you to consider. Classics will include traditional varieties such as glazed raised and French crullers, expect about 10 options daily. Premium donuts will include about five daily options of creative recipes, such as a strawberry rhubarb jam filled Bismarks or bourbon apple fritters and churro rolls, which will rotate on a seasonal basis. Inspired donuts will be "highly decadent creations aimed at niche flavor profiles," so like chicken & waffle, strawberry champagne, and even one called The Farmhouse with an egg-yolk custard jacked Bismark with candied bacon and maple icing. Expect about three varieties of these that will rotate daily.

If donuts aren't totally on your treat matrix, there will also be a Blackeye Roasting coffee bar (get that nitro coffee) and kombucha on tap, as well as Greek yogurt and oatmeal bowl creations.

Start plotting your skyway paths now for the most direct route, and think about which meetings deserve to end with donuts.