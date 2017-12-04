Sneak Peek: Book Club by Kim Bartmann

× Expand Kim Bartmann at Book Club Kim Bartmann

After a quiet preview week for the neighborhood, Book Club will officially open on Tuesday, December 5. Having lightly rehabbed the Cafe Maude space, Kim Bartmann and Asher Miller wanted to get the neighborhood's take on the spot before throwing the doors too widely open. The restaurant is the first collaboration between Bartmann and Miller, who lives pretty close by.

It's a cool concept: it's inspired by vintage cookbooks. Specifically, Helen Evans Brown's West Coast Cook Book. Ms. Evans Brown was a fast friend and contemporary of James Beard, and she's widely considered the mother of fusion cooking. Her recipe book, featuring local and seasonal ingredients bolstered by unique herbs and spices, was thought quite radical back in 1953 when she published. She traveled up and down the coast, collecting recipes from the 1800s and early-mid 1900s from immigrants, grand hotels, settlers, gold rush miners, and many other cooks who flocked to the Golden State and made it their home. It's these influences you'll see at Book Club.

The inside of the eatery has been opened up to create one big room with multiple seating options. With dark grey/blue and deep wooden brown tones providing the base, the room pops with bright and colorful accents. Orange takes a starring role. The colorful wallpaper is inviting and playful, throwing in with the already strong wallpaper game going on in town (keep it up, please!).

I super LOVE the back wall with framed copies of church basement cook books. "Can you stand this?" Bartmann laughed, "Look at these awesome 80s typefaces! I think many of us have secret church cook book collections." #truth

Books are lightly stationed in the restaurant, but it's not an overdone theme, and I think it plays out really authentically. You can tell it's an homage by a book lover rather than just a design technique employed by a decorator. "There are a bunch of these 'In 10 Minutes' cook books, I love finding them."

Miller and Bartmann are thinking wisely about this place as a family-friendly eatery. "We want people to be able to come in a couple of times of week and find something different," noted Miller. Bartmann said this is the first restaurant she's opened where she's specifically thinking about how the dishes will travel from the outset. "People do take-out! I do take-out with my own family, and it has become a big part of the way we all eat," she said. "So I just want to make sure the food can travel to your house well if that's the way you want it that night."

Imma start with this burrito because: damn. This is as big as your forearm and just filled with jalapeno jack cheese and artichokes and goodness before it's deep fried. Also, it's resting on a lightly smokey charred tomato salsa. The wood-burning grill in the kitchen is one of Bartmann's favorite things about the place.

× Expand Isabel Subtil Chickpea and arugula salad with roasted tomatoes, balsamic grilled eggplant, golden raisins, and feta.

The rest of the menu plays from soup and salad, to shared plates of good grillables on a stick (Balinese chicken thigh, potato and marinated tofu, short rib), to Full Story bigger plates, like a grilled Niman Ranch bavette steak, whole fired trout, a shallot tarragon butter burger, and broccoli mac 'n' cheese.

× Expand Isabel Subtil Balinese chicken thigh, scallions, and thyme mayo skewers.

× Expand Isabel Subtil Fried chicken sandwich, with lettuce, sweet pickle chips, and white BBQ sauce.

× Expand Isabel Subtil Hello, yes. Confit turkey leg, with sautéed green beans, pancetta, grilled potatoes, white apple cider BBQ sauce.

Book Club is officially open on Tuesday, serving breakfast and lunch, maybe go grab a book and tuck in!

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–11 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–10 p.m.