Sneak Peek: Black Walnut Bakery

The last time we saw Sarah Botcher, she was baking, fiercely baking. We did a Night In The Life of a Baker with her when she was running her pastry business out of the Black Forest Inn kitchen. Well, things have changed.

Sarah is about to open her first actual bakery cafe: Black Walnut Bakery will open sometime next week on 32nd and Hennepin in Uptown. She opened her space for a bit of a media preview today, so I beat a fast path over there.

"I've been working 23 hour days since I moved everything over from the Black Forest space," Sarah told us. Fans of Black Walnut, and there are many, have been waiting for this spot to open for more than a year. "There was a lot of issues with venting, I had to go four floors up! And delays in paperwork, it's been crazy. We didn't know it was going to be hard to get approval for the kinds of ovens we have." But, the wait it over, the ovens are on, and the bakers are baking.

The corner space is bright and airy with lots of windows, "You remember the space I was in. It's amazing to have light like this, work in a kitchen where you can see the sun."

There are plenty of cafe tables, and the typical bakery case, counter space, and coffee bar in front of the open kitchen and bakery. Look for a cute side patio on the 32nd Street side.

Everything is shiny and new, but the giant work table is the exact size and measurement of the table she worked on in the Black Forest kitchen for four years. "It was perfect. It was buttery and worn and grooved, I loved it." For the first time in years, Sarah isn't the sole human baking her recipes. "I ended up with mostly women, that's who applied!" She mentioned that it's been a new world, working with others, teaching them her ways, "I never could have done this just on my own." They're still looking for more bakers, if you know anyone.

× Expand That gorgeous cake isn't $6, yo. It's $6 a slice.

Black Walnut pastries have been a staple product at coffee shops, but the cafe menu here will go beyond that. Besides the Kouign Amann, bostocks, and Pain Suisse she's known for, there will be cookies, tarts, pies, and a whole cake program. They'll have both small and large cakes, varying from the Carmella, with coffee infused mousse on a chocolate cake, to the Pineapple Coconut Meringue, torched with coconut flakes. "But we'll have to see, we'll have to see what people want when they come in."

× Expand Hello pressed brekkie sandwich.

There's also something for the savory set: focaccia, baguettes, and sourdough are all planned (maybe not available right away), as well as a croissant loaf on weekends. That airy square flaky bread is also being used for sandwiches. An amazing breakfast sandwich with herbed cream, ham, egg block and cheese was smashed in a press for us. Yikes, that could become a real habit. As well, there will be lunch items available after 10:30am, such as a shockingly light Croque Monsieur (see: croissant loaf), flatbreads, Alsatian potatoes, a sausage toastie, even Le Dog.

× Expand Shortbreads

The cafe will have beer and wine available too, and be open until around 6pm. Look for them to swing those doors wide near the end of next week.