Sneak Peek: Bellecour Bakery

Y'all know I'm a sneak. Sometimes it pays off. Driving this morning through Wayzata, I took a chance and popped into Bellecour to see how they were coming along . . . and I happened upon a practice session for the bakery!

Seeing that Gavin Kaysen opened up reservations for the restaurant yesterday, and clocked some 1,000 reservations in the first four hours, (booking well into the next months, unless you like to dine after 9:30pm), the bakery may be your best shot at an early visit. Let me tell you, this isn't a hardship.

It's quite simple, when you walk in the front door, look to your right. The entrance is marked by the small cafe sign.

For those who remember, the bakery area lives in the old street-side bar dining room. The windows will eventually open up right to the street. That's my bag and coffee on what will be my table. Just telling you now.

Needless to say, the counter and cases were carb-tastic, stacked with croissants, kouign-amann, pain au chocolate, epi baguettes, cinnamon brioche, bran muffins, savory chive scones, custardy caramelized onion quiche, French macarons, opera cakes, madeleines, and much more. No way Diane Yang is getting any sleep.

There were lunch bits, too. Sandwiches included a ham and butter baguette, tarragon chicken salad, mushroom and artichoke tartine, smoked salmon with pickles, and dilled egg salad. And yes, that's a legendary Yang crepe cake hiding in the back there. It doesn't have to be Sunday to get your crepe cake fix!

Nico was there, bringing the Frenchy vibe. There was more coffee, and not so much wine today, but this is Wayzata . . .

People were happily noshing on their bakery goods while copping a squat in the restaurant's lounge and even right at the main bar. The Spoon and Stable pastry team showed up, supporting the new Bellecour team.

Given how much Wayzata likes breakfast, I can see the bakery becoming as hot a seat as the rest of the joint obviously already has. The restaurant, by the way, is still working hard at training in order to be ready for those rezzies on opening day, March 15. I peeked in the kitchen, which was fully staffed and cranking cauliflower at 9 a.m., while the chef's table was piled with plates and plans. I love those odd moments that exist during pre-opening that you'll never see again.

So my advice for you, if you missed out on the reservation flurry: consider the bakery your first stop, then remember that the bar and lounge area will always be first-come-first-served any time of day. They really are going easy-does-it, adding brunch after opening, and not adding restaurant lunch until about May. You can check out a ton of inside pics on Bellecour's Facebook page, along with this sweet first-hand tour from AZ.