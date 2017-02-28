Sneak Peek: Baja Haus in Wayzata

Wayzata is about to get hit with some tacos and mezcal, and I'm not mad at that. Billy Tserenbat of Sushi Fix is very close to launching his second restaurant, just a few doors down from his original in the Village Shops.

Baja Haus will have plenty of fish, but in a very different way. It's billed as a coastal grill, with the idea that this could very much be the beach shack of your dreams. It's not necessarily focused on Mexican cuisine, it's more centered on the casual-but-fresh food that exists in beach communities that stretch along the Pacific, from California to Mexico. Billy, along with partner Josh Friedt and chef Zach Schugel, are promising lots of high-quality seafood, hand-made tortillas, and shareable plates that have been inspired by trips southward. Also, mezcal—lots of mezcal.

The one-room space has high ceilings and a bright, airy vibe. It's very beachy. Right away, when you walk in the door, you'll see the large community table where the crew thinks people will gather for drinks and quick bites.

The main dining room area features bright aqua banquets and tables underneath strung patio lights. There's a skylight to bring in some natural light, and the walls will soon be decked with old surf boards and local art.

That yellow stool bar is fetching, no? Backing right up to the kitchen, centering the room—this is where the action will be. Will it surprise you to learn that some drink names being bandied about are Two Gringos One Chino and The Sexy Mongolian? Somehow I feel like fun times are inevitable.

While the feel of the place is pretty clean, there are great little subtle details all over. The small aqua tiles are flecked with gold for a slight shimmer. Floating above the semi-private space on the other side of the bar is the old Blue Point sign: a nod to the last fish house in town, which is about to become Bellecour.

Have no doubt, the mezcal game here will be strong. They're hoping to bring in bottles that will be unique to their bar, much like the standard they set with Japanese whisky down the way. Josh is a veteran bartender of 20 years in this area, and he's been playing with all sorts of new cocktails. Above is a version of a mezcal milk punch that he's working on. Loaded with citrus, it also has tequila, port, cinnamon, anise, cloves, and of course, clarified milk, to give it some silk with the smoke.

The crew, from left to right: Billy, Zach, and Josh. While they were hoping for a March 1 opening, a few things have pushed them back, so stay tuned for the date. But just know that it is within weeks for WeSubbers who want fresh tortillas and smoky sips.