Sneak Peek: Andrew Zimmern's Lucky Cricket

× Expand Lucky Cricket at West End

It's one of the most anticipated restaurants of the year, but really, Andrew Zimmern has been waiting much longer. Lucky Cricket opens in St. Louis Park's West End complex on Monday, and Zimmern walked me through the space for a quick look yesterday.

× Expand AZ

First, let's get some stuff straight, let's manage expectation. While this is Zimmern's first real return to the restaurant business, this isn't his cheffy passion project. "If I was doing that, I'd open a 60 seat place where I would work every night. This isn't my version of Mister Jiu's or Mission Chinese. No, this is a business venture, one that I've wanted to do for a long time."

So while Zimmern has put a stop on his traveling to fully dedicate his time in opening the restaurant, it's not like you're going to see him at the pass all year. "I have great partners, and we have built a really solid team that will be the soul of this place. There's a reason my name's not on the door or blazing all over the menu."

Lucky Cricket took over the briefly open Bonefish location, and didn't change the footprint of the space that much. It's mostly a decor change by Shea that helped the beige space come to life. And whoa, there's life.

× Expand Tiki bar

When you walk in, the tiki/Polynesian vibe is front and center. The bar has been covered by a thatched roof, the bar tables are set with vintage vacation art. "I grew up at Trader Vic's," Zimmern mentioned. "My mom was a friend of the Bergeron family, and it was a huge part of my childhood. I've always wanted to open a Chinese restaurant with a tiki bar and now I get to." The stools he ordered had to have that deep supper club plush, but with a modern kick.

× Expand Slushy heads behind the bar

× Expand That slushy Mai Tai is not too sweet, but with a nice rummy bite on the end!

Dean Hurst, nationally known for his tiki cred, helped build the menu and train the staff. The slushy machines behind the bar have been tiki'd, and they pour a mean frosty Mai Tai. The back bar holds around 40 artisanal rums, for sipping or mixing, and besides the slushy pours, there are about four other cocktails on tap alongside beer and wine. "We built the bar and the program for efficiency and speed," Hurst said. "There are well over 200 seats in here and we want to make sure that people don't have to wait so long for their drinks. We've batched with that in mind."

× Expand The lounge area

The rest of the bar area is filled with high tops, booths, colorful lights, and a tuk-tuk. The small car is used in many Asian countries as a taxi or rickshaw, but you can sit in this one and have drink. They tell me that there's a chance of another tuk-tuk being fitted for delivery service in the area.

× Expand Main dining

The main dining area has been split by a banquette down the center, creating a better vibe than the formerly open area. The room is set with a combination of seating, from huge round booths to group tables fitted with a lazy susan in the middle.

× Expand Private dining room (or kitchen war room during opening)

A back room can be closed off for private dining, or opened to be part of the action with the main dining. It's been brightened with great wallpaper, continuing that awesome trend locally.

× 1 of 3 Expand Woks × 2 of 3 Expand Stocks × 3 of 3 Expand Ducks Prev Next

Before we talk about the menu, let's talk about the kitchen. They gutted the almost pristine Bonefish kitchen, because it simply wouldn't work with the kind of food they want to make, which is all done from scratch. They had to bring in a high test wok station and create a special rack in the cooler for their ducks. "We are cooking everything ourselves. We make buns every day, that may be the biggest change for some cooks out here," Zimmern noted.

× Expand Lunch and Dinner

The menu isn't as huge as I has originally imagined. On one page you'll find about 13 dim sum dishes, along with about eight vegetable options. There's a healthy round of shareable plates, plus noodles and soups. Everything will come out when it's ready, so this isn't a strictly coursed situation, which shouldn't be surprising for anyone used to eating in family-run Chinese restaurants.

× Expand Soy Sauce Noodles: these thin Thai egg noodles haven't been boiled in water, but wok cooked to a bouncy texture with garlic chives.

You'll notice some call outs on the menu: Stony's Flyhead Lettuce Wrap, and Peter Chang's Dry Fried Eggplant for instance. "Those are their dishes, they deserve the credit, the flyheads at Happy Stony Noodle in Queens is the best! You know, Peter Chang taught me to make that eggplant dish himself. This menu is really a story of the journey." Working with Zimmern on the menu has been Alex Ong, whom Zimmern has known since his Betelnut days.

× Expand Sheng Jian Bao: crispy fat little pork dumplings with a soy ginger dipping sauce.

So while authenticity is important to Zimmern, it doesn't mean there isn't room for something new. "At lunch we have a fried chicken sandwich that is amazing and you have to come back for the fried walleye sandwich. It has pickled radish and we kind of play with some chili oil on it. I eat one every day." And much has already been buzzed through the socials about the Hong Kong bubble waffles with Shanghai fried chicken.

No one is hiding the fact that this is being built for replication. They want to branch out locally with a few more locations, then expand to markets that don't have a surplus of Chinese dining, "We'll never open a Lucky Cricket in New York or Queens, but Milwaukee or Omaha might be great spots to bring this food." If they can maintain the quality of product, the commitment to scratch cooking, and education/training of staff this really could be the next big thing.

Lucky Cricket will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, starting Monday, Nov. 19.