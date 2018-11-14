Food Allergy Sufferers, Rejoice! Sift Gluten Free Bakery Has Your Back

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams

Hullo, gluten-free folk! Do you also have folks in your life with dairy allergies, soy allergies, peanut allergies? And at the same time do you also want Thanksgiving pies, pizza, and cute holiday cookies?

You now have even greater allergen-free options! I was talking to Molly Miller, founder of Sift Gluten Free, the bakery that’s heading in to their one-year anniversary next month—and also sort of secretly supplies some of the best pizza places in town’s gluten-free dough, like Red Wagon in South Minneapolis and the Dough Room in Wayzata—and she told me that lately she’s been baking with even less, I mean even fewer, I mean scarcely any allergens! The bakery is not just a dedicated gluten-free and peanut-free space, but they’re also soy-free (except for the sprinkles), and most everything is dairy-free, and much is vegan, so egg-free, as well.

“Gluten free is still our biggest touch point,” Miller told me, “But when we do new recipes, we try to make it work for the new customers we’ve met since opening—so we avoid corn, nightshades.” That is, no tomatoes or eggplant on their very popular focaccia. “We can’t avoid everything everyone is allergic to, for instance, we make a banana bread and there’s no good way to do it without bananas.” Fair enough.

For the holidays, Sift is making a couple pies that are gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, and soy-free, as well as selling pie shells if you want to fill your own. The flavors? Masala spice pumpkin pie, and Dutch apple pie with salted caramel. They also have gluten-free Chex mix, which hearkens back to Miller’s childhood favorites in Wisconsin, back before she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and started her new life making sure people with food allergies also got all the good treats.

And if you want to help them celebrate one fantastic year in business, pop over on Saturday, Dec. 8 for a birthday party complete with cozy firepits, dairy-free hot cocoa, vegan pizza from Red Wagon, free mini-cupcakes, and a Toys for Tots dropbox!

Sift Gluten Free, 4557 Bloomington Ave., Mpls., 612-503-5300