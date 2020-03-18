Shop Free Food from Local Chefs

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Justin Sutherland

Because what else are they going to do right now?

Chef Justin Sutherland called me to let me know of something they're doing Thursday, March 19. He's rallied a few other chefs who have decided to close their kitchens, and they are offering up free food to anyone who needs it.

Starting at 2pm tomorrow, Sutherland's food truck Fare Well Foods will be parked outside of his Mears Park restaurant Public Kitchen, and he'll be cooking up meals to hand off. Of course the hope is that they can feed some of the thousands of hospitality employees who lost their jobs yesterday, but it's open to anyone. "I don't want to hold anything back from anyone, we're all in this. Maybe you just need someone to cook something for you for free, it doesn't matter where or if you're working," Sutherland mentioned over the phone.

Then at 3pm, he's opening Public's dining room as a public community market. They are planning on placing all the available produce, perishables, and food items on long tables set at wide distances in the space. They'll let no more than 10 people in the space at a time, and they ask you to bring your own bag (rubber gloves will be provided). If you're waiting in line, they ask that you space a minimum of six feet apart. And everything is free.

"We had all this produce and food and we need it to get into people's hands. US Foods helped us out, Shish is donating, JD Fratzke is bringing stuff from his Falls Landing, David Fhima is dropping stuff off. Any chefs, restaurants, or catering companies that want to drop things off at Public for this, just let me know."

Free food for people in the darkest days of their industry. #amplifythelight