One Great Plate: Shanghai Kitchen's Wonton Soup

× Expand Photo by Dara Wonton Soup at Shanghai Kitchen

There's really nothing Minneapolis skyway/habitrail spelunkers such as myself love to do in February more than finding a new world-rocking $6 lunch, right? Right! Shanghai Kitchen, which once was one of the odd collection of sorta-similar but really different Szechuan restaurants all inexplicably called Tea House, has long been my go-to for Chinese. The ma po tofu is silky and fiery, and that extra Sichuan peppered pork and cabbage is the kind of thing that can power you through six deadlines in an afternoon. Recently though, I have fallen in love with their special $5.99 pork-dumpling soup, and I think you need to know about it. Order a bowl and you get a dozen chewy fat little dumplings, each filled with a feisty, rustic, red-chili'd pork center, the whole thing heaped with herbs. It's just delicious. It's so very handmade, so very wheaty and meaty and real—I can't say enough good things about it. Also, you can get a standard lunch from Shanghai Kitchen and order a soup to-go, which makes a dandy dinner when you get home. Tweet me your other skyway lunch faves if you want (@deardara), and we'll get through this long winter together!

Skyway level at 330 2nd Ave S., Mpls.

Open weekdays 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.