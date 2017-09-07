× Expand Home Plate

We talk a lot about food and restaurants in this space, and we're not going to stop anytime soon. But every once in a while we have to put down the fork and take a look at the empty plates of those around us. September is Hunger Action Month, and that means we have an opportunity to join forces with the food and drink community we adore so much, and use our collective power to affect real change locally. Here are some ideas so you can go forth and #amplifythelight.

DO!

Play a little BINGO! Head over to locally delicious Lake Monster Brewing on Sept. 17 when your bingo cards and meat raffle tickets will benefit Loaves & Fishes, the local organization which does an amazing job of providing nourishing meals to people over the wider metro. While you're there, you can buy tickets to their Warehouse Affair fundraising gala or volunteer for a shift at one of their Farm for All locations.

Cook with your team! Open Arms Cook-a-Thon is one for the books, so fun + so important! Gather your team and cook like the wind, starting Sept. 15 they'll take 24 hours and make 11,000 meals for local neighbors who are living with life threatening illnesses.

Throw Disc! Get registered for the first Cutting Board Classic, a disc golf tournament with Andrew Zimmern and his pals on Sept. 30. You don't have to be a pro to enjoy a day of frisbee, food trucks, and The Big Wu playing live music on stage, benefitting Second Harvest Heartland.

Host your own food or fund drive! It's easier than you think, there's even a toolkit. You can host a physical one (maybe it's a neighborhood chili cook-off and food drive) or you can host it virtually where all you ask of people is a click or two.

Make sandwiches! A loaf of bread and some lunch meat can go a long way. This is one that is easy to engage with your younger kids.

Pack at the Park! Join Feed My Starving Children at the Twins Stadium Sept.18-20 as they pack up some 750,000 nutritious meals for kids across the globe.

Use your voice! Tell the politicians that hunger is an important issue.

As you start thinking about Thanksgiving this year, help #FillAnotherTable.

And for sure, WEAR ORANGE on Sept. 14 for Hunger Action Day to help spread the word.

EAT! DRINK!

George & The Dragon, the favorite pub of the Lynnhurst 'hood, will donate two meals to Second Harvest for every meal purchased through September. Eat a meal, give two. No brainer.

Indeed Brewing will donate 100% of proceeds from their taproom on the night of Sept. 20 to hunger relief, through their Indeed We Can program.

Cub Foods has a brat stand outside their Minnetonka store on 101, and proceeds for the weekend of Sept. 15-17 will benefit the ICA Foodshelf and Hopkins Empty Bowls.

Share Our Strength's Taste of the Nation is one of the BEST foodist events of the year. You get personal cheffy attention and so much delicious eats that you almost forget you're raising thousands and thousands of dollars to combat hunger. It's on October 1 this year in a new location, The Depot, which means more fun and more good vibes. A Don't Miss.

If you know of more restaurants donating to hunger relief this month, put it in the comments and I'll update the resource! Let's kick hunger's butt!