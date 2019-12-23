Salty Tart Is Dead. Welcome the New Guys!

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Salty Tart

You guys. What totally sucks, and totally rocks? News out of St. Paul today, which reveals that one of the gems of the Minneapolis dining scene lo these twenty years, Salty Tart, is officially over—and that four new spots are taking the place of our beloved tart. I mean, we knew this was coming after the Minneapolis location closed, right? Right. But still.

Big sigh. Pour yourself a coffee. See how you're doing. Ready to go forward?

Welcome please Lowertown Bakehouse, R&R Cultivation, True Stone Coffee Roasters, and Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company. Full press release below.

New Year Brings Tasty New Additions to Market House Collaborative

Four New Businesses include Coffee Roaster, Baker, Pastry Chef and Mushroom Cultivator

St. Paul, MN – (Dec. 23, 2019) – Market House Collaborative (MHC) is proud to announce four new additions to its culinary collective: Lowertown Bakehouse, R&R Cultivation, True Stone Coffee Roasters, and Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company.

“Each of these artisanal businesses adds their own unique character and qualities to the Collaborative and heightens the overall vitality of what we have to offer,” stated Chef Tim McKee, MHC founder partner and chef/owner of Octo fishbar. “The energy we have, being here, working together, generating new ways to collaborate; it creates its own kind of excitement. I definitely think the customers are going to sense that. In the coming year, the Twin Cities can look forward to seeing a lot more MHC events, classes, programs and pop-ups.”

The biggest of the new businesses is True Stone Coffee Roasters. True Stone has chosen MHC as the site to launch its first café.

The roaster will take over the space currently occupied by the Salty Tart, which will close on Dec. 31. While it is the coffee roasters’ first consumer-facing business, for those within the local restaurant community it is already a familiar and respected name. True Stone has been sourcing and roasting coffee for more than 17 years, and has helped develop coffee programs at hundreds of area restaurants, cafes and coffee bars.

“We’ve toyed with the idea of starting our own cafe over the years,” noted True Stone Director of Operations, Tyler Liedman. “But, it had to be the right place at the right time, one where we felt like we could fully showcase our experience and passion for great coffee and beautiful spaces. With Market House Collaborative we saw an opportunity to come in alongside a group of craftspeople and artisans all working towards the same kinds of goals. The potential for long-term collaboration and experimentation in a shared space like this is incredibly exciting. The fit feels right.”

In keeping with the collaborative nature of MHC, Salty Tart, has served True Stone coffee since it opened in 2017, and it is also served at Octo fishbar. In turn, True Stone’s pastries and breads will be supplied by two other MHC newcomers, Lowertown Bakehouse and Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company.

Pastry chef Rachel Anderson launched Vikings & Goddesses (V&G) in mid-2019, having previously worked under renowned pastry chef Diane Moua at Bellecour as well as serving as pastry chef at Revival for two years – where she notes she first became “obsessed” with pies.

Anderson first began selling her pies at the Linden Hills Farmers Market, as well as supplying them to local restaurants, including Birchwood Café, Dogwood Coffee, Manny’s, Octo fishbar and Rustica. She is committed to sustainable practices and local ingredients wherever possible. Her pies and pastries use Hope Creamery butter and Bakers Field Flour. She also sources ingredients from local farmers with an emphasis on using seconds and surplus crops to avoid food waste and provide farmers with a source of income that would otherwise not exist.

In joining MHC, Anderson noted a benefits largely invisible to consumers. “I chose MCH because of Tim’s commitment to growing the Twin Cities culinary landscape. But, as a collaborative, this location offers a unique security net as it comes with built in clients. I’ll be providing pastries and desserts to the restaurants that also are based here. That’s a big help in mitigating the risk of owning – and growing – a small business.”

Lowertown Bakehouse is a local Twin Cities bakery that focuses on using heritage and artisan varieties of wheat to make its hand-crafted breads and pastries. It also sells its products at both Minneapolis and St Paul farmers markets, as well as direct to restaurants and other foodservice businesses, including both Birch and Octo fishbar.

For Lowertown Bakehouse Chef/Owner Christopher Sarles, his presence at MHC is an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. “I’m excited to become part of the Market House Collaborative family, as well as for the mentorship of Tim McKee and the ability to work with so many of the talented people in his orbit,” observed Sarles.

A fourth newcomer to MHC is R&R Cultivation, local urban indoor farmers using organic practices to deliver a variety of mushrooms to both home cooks and professional chefs around the Twin Cities. Fans will find R&R mushrooms in the MHC retail market alongside meat and seafood items from both Market House Meats and Almanac Fish. And, as with those two businesses, guests can select mushrooms walk them over to Octo fishbar where restaurant’s chefs will create a custom preparation just for them.

In explaining why R&R opted to select MHC, Founding Partner Lance Ramm, identified a common denominator for all of the young entrepreneurs: “A central factor for all of us is Tim McKee. The opportunity to be independent and in control of our own businesses while still having Tim essentially take us under his wing and mentor us is a rare opportunity. We’re all really excited to be here, to grow, learn and take our businesses to the next level.”

Market House Collaborative

Market House Collaborative (MHC) is a food collective based in Lowertown St. Paul. It is a showcase for locally owned restaurants and food retailers, including Birch’s Lowertown Tap Room and Barrel House, McKee’s Octo Fishbar seafood restaurant, which is, in turn, supplied by The Fish Guys, and Almanac Fish, the first retail fish market for the local seafood wholesaler. Virtually every business at MHC collaborates with and supports the other businesses. In a novel twist unique within the Twin Cities, diners have the option to purchase meat, seafood or mushrooms in the market and have the chefs of Octo fishbar prepare a custom preparation.