Recipe: Saint Dinette's Green Goddess Dressing

Baseball has the first pitch, football has draft week, and food-nuts have the first week of the farmers' market—you don't exactly know what's going to happen, but you know it's the start of everything big and real.

And it's here! The first official outdoor farmers' markets happen this Saturday, the 29th, in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. The cute downtown Minneapolis market at the Hennepin County Government Center kicks off next Thursday, May 4th. Of course, you never know what will be there when it all starts—asparagus and scallions, perhaps? Spinach and Swiss chard? You never know till you get there. The risk, of course, is that you come home with a grab-bag of things that don't go together, and then you stand in your kitchen mystified and blurred with shame.

Saint Dinette to the rescue! Avid St. Paul Farmers' Market shoppers know that Saint Dinette is the ace-in-the-hole for a great brunch pre- or post-shop, and that they even offer a Farmers' Market Valet if you want to stash your eggs and bacon and take a downtown walk-around. But did you know chef Adam Eaton has a killer Green Goddess dressing that you can serve with absolutely everything? Make your haul into crudité, make it into salad, or make it into what Eaton calls 'finger salad.' "I prefer to leave the lettuce whole or in large pieces, serving the dressing on the side," says Eaton. "Before plating, I dress the lettuce and vegetables in a small amount of champagne vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper; just enough to coat the leaves. Then, drag each piece through the green goddess individually before every bite."

You've got your strategy, friends. Now get on out to the farmers' market and load up your totes!

Saint Dinette Green Goddess Dressing

½ cup tarragon leaves

½ cup chives

½ cup parsley leaves

½ cup packed spinach leaves

1 lemon, juiced

1 clove of garlic

2 anchovy filets (optional)

½ cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

Salt & pepper to taste

In a blender, combine herbs, spinach, lemon juice, garlic, anchovies, and buttermilk. Blend on high speed until mixture is smooth. Whisk into mayonnaise in a separate bowl; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Feel free to change up the herb mix with your other favorites, or items that look extra fresh at the market. This dressing is also great as a dipping sauce for crudité, a fresh take on chicken salad, or a dressing for cold pasta dishes to share with friends and family at outdoor feasts.