Rustica MOA + Victory 44/Upton 43 Closes and Fhima is Back?

Just when you pop onto your best pool floatie with a huge can of rosé for the weekend, all hell breaks loose. Here's what you need to know to catch up:

Victory 44 is closed, and Upton 43 is moving to the North Loop

Erick Harcey's restaurant world is in flux. As of this weekend, Victory 44 is closed. It had been for sale for a while, we'd heard that deals were close, but in the end all we know is that it's closed and the Perfect Burger moves into the storied past.

Harcey's newest venture, Upton 43 will be closing on August 13, along with his Dirty Bird take-out chicken concept. His statement says that he'll be relocating the restaurant to a spot in negotiation in the North Loop, which means that all is not lost for those lovely thin pancakes. The big WHY is not being given, beyond moving to a more dense location with smaller footprint, but at least you have time to pop in this week and get that hay roasted pork chop.

Remember that Harcey is also placing something at Hiawatha + 46th in the coming year. Stay tuned.

Rustica Cookies & Creamery at MOA closes today

And thaaaaat's it for soft-serve. Owner Greg Hoyt asked me, "Have you ever made soft-serve? It's not easy." Turns out that ice cream is so far outside their core competency that it no longer makes sense to pursue it as part of their concept going forward. "I'm an entrepreneur, I like to try things, this one just didn't work for us as a company."

The MOA location is done as of today, but fear not the Wayzata location is still a go, though simply as Rustica Bakery & Cafe, much like the Calhoun spot. Hoyt says they'll be more focused on community spots, like Calhoun and Eden Prairie going forward, "we really thrive in an environment where there’s seating and a community vibe" so look for Wayzata to open in January of 2018.

David Fhima comes back to Mpls. to take on The Forum

David Fhima has been busy working on the club level food service of Target Center, so really he's been back in Minneapolis for a while. In St. Paul he had closed his popular FACES on Mears Park earlier this year with a promise to remodel and relaunch it as a more French Bistro 3.7.3., but negotiations with the landlord fell through.

Fhima has announced that he will be moving Bistro 3.7.3. to the epically gorgeous and famously difficult space known as The Forum Cafeteria (lastly Il Foro). Since there can't be a ton of remodeling changes to the historic space, he'll simply be reconfiguring the bar area (which is what everyone does) and one of the private dining rooms (adding a bakery/coffee shop, yay!). Fhima will be using it as a private event space for the coming months (cough, Super Bowl, cough) before launching it as a full-fledged restaurant later this winter. Nothing but good luck to him, I want that space vital again.