RIP: Moose & Sadie's

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Breakfast at Moose & Sadie's in North Loop, Minneapolis

In her essay “Goodbye To All That” Joan Didion wrote that it’s easy to see the beginnings of things and harder to see the ends—and as they say, her sentence just hits differently in the COVID era. I spent more than ten years going to Moose & Sadie's, a coffeeshop owned by Peter Kirihara and Susan Muskat in the North Loop, multiple times a week. Susan made the best slice of fruit pie in the city—so good I would get frustrated that she didn’t offer it every day. Their mid-afternoon lull was perfect for an interview over a cup of coffee—their star barista J.R. pumped Madonna over the speakers, but never quite loud enough to ruin a clean recording. And as the North Loop got sexier and busier and lululemon-ier, Moose & Sadie's seemed to be simultaneously setting the pace and just slightly holding it back. And now it’s gone. Peter and Susan announced they were closing for good on Instagram yesterday afternoon. This was probably easy enough to see coming—expensive rent, no business—but I feel blindsided all the same.

A city magazine guy is supposed to know all the best spots—where to find the craziest cocktails or the tastiest noodle joint or the most decadent brunch—and I do. I can offer recommendations that will accommodate your first date, or your mom, or your vegan niece. But I never really recommended Moose & Sadie's to anybody—well, evidently I told Jason DeRusha about their tuna melt once, and I would tell anybody who would listen about that fruit pie—but I don’t remember telling anybody to actually go there without me. I was just always there.

I would schedule interviews there, or meet friends, or just wind up there because I was bored, nearly every day. From 2008-2016—basically the entire Obama administration—I lived a couple blocks down on 3rd Avenue North. I would walk in for a late breakfast (their killer quiche or pancakes with bacon or a breakfast sandwich or that crazy porridge), lunch anytime (soup from scratch, the weekly salad, or the huevos rancheros), or early dinner (spaghetti with scratch marinara and meatballs). The food was organic and homemade and healthyish but I inevitably screwed that up by ordering a breve and a slice of Susan’s fruit pie.

Peter opened the place in the Colonial Warehouse building in 1991, way before Martin Patrick replaced Riverwalk Antiques, way before the North Loop was even a marketing concept. He ran it as a grimy little raver coffeeshop for fourteen years, before bringing in Susan, who had been at the Birchwood Cafe. They expanded to a full kitchen and redesigned the place, showcasing painted white brick and a blonde wood coffee bar and pastel yellow walls.

That’s the Moose & Sadie's I knew: the one with my buddy Zach Coulter from the band Solid Gold working in the kitchen. Zach would let me order the huevos late if I didn’t make it in there before 2pm, and sometimes I would sit with his kids, Bird and Silas, as they scarfed down after-school quesadillas. Other musician friends of mine worked there too: Cecil Otter from Doomtree, Josh Scott from Aero Flynn. And I loved all the non-musician baristas too: J.R. of course, and Naddy and her mom Nikki, and Tyson the actor who dressed like he was guest starring in The Knick, and Cole and Rachel, and I don’t want to forget anybody who was kind to me in the middle of a hangover or a deadline panic so I’ll quit while I’m ahead. Collectively, I admired their speed, their good humor, and their latte art. I felt known there. Looked after, indulged.

Moose & Sadie's was my office, and my clubhouse, and my clinic, whatever I needed it to be.

After I heard the news, I called up Zach and talked to him for an hour on the phone about spanning time at Moose & Sadie's. I can’t fucking believe that I’ll never be able to order that tuna melt again, but Zach must be feeling phantom limbs at this point—Moose has been closed since mid-March, and he pulled three or four shifts a week there for 13 years. “It was an anchor in my life,” he said. That job fed him and his kids and kept him from going too nuts at night because he knew Susan wouldn’t hear any excuses for being late.

He fed me, and people like me multiple times a week, exercising a paternal instinct for hospitality that was encouraged by the owners. Susan taught him how to cook, how to run a zero waste kitchen while thinking about ingredients ethically and respectfully. And Peter taught him how to enjoy hard work. “I would be buried with 40 tickets and I would hear laughter out there,” he says. And he would look out on the floor and Peter and J.R. would be at the register, doubled over, howling. He says he’s going to miss the annual employee pool parties at Peter's and his partner Bruce’s house (Susan always made key lime pie), and he’s going to miss shocking J.R. by reading ersatz newspaper stories about Madonna’s untimely demise.

But most of all he’s going to miss a gig that he took seriously because the people in charge took it seriously. He’s never worked for owners that worked harder or longer or cared more. “It’s the easiest job I’ve had in my life, hands down,” he says. “You can’t be mad at work when your boss is bent over laughing.”