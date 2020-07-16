RIP: Bellecour in Wayzata

× Expand Bellecour

Wow. This one hits me super close to home.

Gavin Kaysen announced today that he was permanently closing Bellecour in Wayzata. The French-focused spot had remained closed due to the pandemic until the very end of June, and re-opened slowly. A few days ago, they announced that they would be temporarily closing the place due to a staff illness with COVID, but said they'd deep clean and reopen when they could.

Today, Kaysen's restaurant group Soigné Hospitality sent out the following statement.

Dear Friends, A little over three years ago when we opened Bellecour in the community of Wayzata, I realized a dream. I had envisioned having a French bistro and bakery since I first began cooking. The intention from the beginning was always the same, to provide delicious food and warm hospitality in a setting that would transport you to France. We’ve done that with the buttery croissants made by Chef Diane and her team, with the escargot by Chef Laurence, and with the welcoming service from our entire staff. This has never been just a restaurant to me, it has been part of my life’s work, and something I have spent over 20 years working for and towards. As you know, the future of the hospitality profession has been rocked and will continue to be rocked by the pandemic. We have worked incredibly hard to create joy for the community and our team. In addition, over the last four months, we have done everything we can to pivot, adapt and change models in an effort to support the community, provide meaningful work for our team, and have a space to welcome you back to once again. As the days and weeks have gone by, we have realized that in a location that is so dependent on seasonal success we are losing more than we can sustain. When the pandemic came, it was just as we were gearing up for the season, and our ability to bounce back has been extremely limited. As a result, we have come to the painful decision to close Bellecour effective immediately. The loss of this restaurant fills me with sadness and frustration, but I remain humbled by the overwhelming support from my management team and guests. We are continuing to work hard to turn this moment into a positive and focus all of our efforts on Spoon and Stable, Demi and the Bellecour Bakery Pop Up located at Cooks of Crocus Hill in the North Loop. I want to thank each of you for your outpouring of support and for joining us at Bellecour to create lasting memories. It has been an absolute privilege to cook for you and to serve you in this space. Gavin Kaysen

This is clearly a major hit for Wayzata, and I will deeply miss that Old Fashioned and ambling up to that bar on my way home. Never mind the loss of Diane Moua's chocolate croissants within my reach, I'm not ready to talk about that. I am deeply hoping for a resurrection of The Dirty French burger at one of his other spots.

I had a chat with Kaysen the other day, for the print mag, about what he wants for his team going forward. Know not to count him out.