RIP Anthony Bourdain

The first time I met Anthony Bourdain I was a cub reporter at City Pages with an old wine colored Camry in which the air conditioning blew hot air, and sometimes you wanted it to blow hot air, because hot air was better than nothing when you were stuck in Minnesota summer construction traffic.

Bourdain emailed me because he was coming to town to promote a new book called Kitchen Confidential, and he’d teach a class at Cooks of Crocus Hill. Did I want to meet up? I did, I’d read his New Yorker piece. I picked him up at his hotel and we spent a great day together, starting with lunch at the long-gone Saigon noodle house, laughing about the remaining nautical porthole windows, buoys, and nets that the former fish-and-chips chain tenant had left behind. He loved that place, and we spent the day exploring St. Paul and the northern reaches of Rice Street. We went to the Savers on Rice Street and admired the old flowered chintz drapes lined up on hangers like ghosts who’d been disinvited to tea. Later, I emcee’d his cooking class, which was profane and sparky. Later still, we had beers and said everything that you can’t say when the sun’s up.

He left knowing everything important about me, and that’s what he did around the world and that’s who he was: Comfortable with everyone, curious, intimate, present. He’d find what was real, he’d bring it to the surface. That was his work. I won’t go in to the next twenty years of knowing him because the tears are coming too fast to type, and I want to get something up before I can’t.

He blurbed my book, he encouraged me through some dark personal stuff of my own, that was part of our life. He was generous. So generous. He made the world so much better by being in it. Everyone seems to end these things by saying if you need help, get it, and certainly that’s true—suicidepreventionlifeline.org—but it’s also a thing you say when you can’t say anything else.

Bourdain’s early life as a junkie is well documented, especially in his first book. All I’ll say here is that the reason someone finds heroin is because the pain of life is big, and making it hurt less hurts less. For a while. The great sensitivity to pain was part of what made Tony who he was. I don’t want to go into the world without him. I am glad for every minute we had together. Grief holds those two points, the not wanting to go forward and the gratefulness for what was, and so I grieve and I know many of you are grieving.

Raise a glass the next time you have one: A great man, a great life, we will miss him forever.