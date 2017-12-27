Ring in the New Year With British Bubbly at Meritage

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Meritage

When you think British beverages, you think lager and porter, maybe cider, right? Well the times they are a changing, and now with global warming wreaking havoc in wine-growing regions, the world across the channel from France has gone from too cold for wine grapes to just right. The U.K. wine industry is booming, and by 2020, the British are projecting they'll be making some 10 million bottles of U.K. wine a year. Just in time for Brexit?

Desta Klein directs the wine list at Meritage, the French restaurant she owns and runs with her husband chef Russel Klein, and says we must not be afraid. "What's that quote, the only guarantee in life is change? Time keeps on ticking, ticking, ticking, into the future? What [the British] are doing isn't bullshit, it's very good, very impressive," Klein told me. And so Meritage is offering four wines from East Sussex—from the Ridgeview winery. The land it's grown on is "nearly geologically identical to Champagne," says Klein, "as it sits on the western edge of the Paris Basin, the shelf of limestone and chalk that runs from southern England through Champagne, and as far south as the Loire Valley. In truth, I considered it first because we were running features on game birds, you know, 'buck-shot may be present' real game, and I think the very dry, nearly extra Brut expression of the British bubbles actually goes very well with the gaminess and the celebration of indulging in the game bird itself."

× Expand Ridgeview sparkling wine at Meritage

After pairing them with game, she fell in love with the wines which are now available at both the oyster bar and throughout the restaurant, and it's what they'll be pouring by the glass for New Year's Eve. Just like the Queen might drink at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle! "The wine rep people made sure we knew that it's served at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle," laughed Klein. So maybe if you're in Megan Markle and Prince Harry pre-wedding fever, it's the drink for you?

Asked to pick a favorite British bubbly, Klein says she is split between two Ridgeview loves. First, Ridgeview's Bloomsbury, which is heavy on Chardonnay, and so she says a crowd pleaser and perfect with oysters. Then also equally their Cavendish, maybe paired with a rich mousse, and made with more red grapes, and thus with more body, though it's not a full blanc de noirs.

I'm intrigued, so I am going to drop by Meritage and try it out.

If you're similarly Brit-bubbles-curious, I'm told the wine, imported into Minnesota since September by Négoce, is also available at a few liquor stores, including Solo Vino, the Woodbury Haskells, and France 44. In Rochester it's at Tessa's Office; in Duluth at the Mount Royal Bottle Shop.

Now that we know where to tell the Queen to go so she can feel at home, should she drop by! As for the rest of you, here's wishing you a happy New Year, and the equanimity to live with wisdom, no matter what changes life brings.