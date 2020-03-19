Restaurants Need a Miracle—and the Miracle Is You

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Woman looking at phone

No one saw this coming. I mean, of course pandemic people had been talking about the pandemic for a while, but mainly in a medical context, and no one seemed to mention: If you lock up all the restaurants, the bars, the coffee shops, the music venues, the theaters, the museums, the hair-salons, the churches—what am I missing?—the yoga studios, the schools, if you lock up everything, people will be out of work. The owners of the places will still have to pay their rent, their water, their mortgage—and they’ll have to fire their collective millions of employees.

We’re still waiting on final numbers, but it’s looking like at least a hundred thousand Minnesotans lost their jobs this week.

Think about that. A hundred thousand of our neighbors with that shock and fear.

Worse is likely coming.

No one wants to hear it. We have to be brave. The Met museum in New York announced they’ll be closed through July—and people I talk to think we’re looking at everything being closed through then, or longer. A year? Eighteen months?

I'm not trying to feed panic, but we have to be brave: what do our cities look like at the end of that?

One of the many great things about restaurant jobs is that they’re eminently transferrable—you can be a server, a cook, a bartender anywhere in the world. Somewhere new is always opening! Except now. None of these skills are transferrable. Dishwashers. Baristas. Lighting technicians. Costume designers. With face-to-face life canceled, the economic repercussions are staggering.

These are more than jobs. These are the jobs that make up the fabric and soul of our city—the bartender who’s there for you at the end of a bad day, the chef who makes the public living-room where your neighbors all meet, the rock show for your first date… the bagel-shops, the birthday date-nights, the brunch spots, the taco joints, the pho bistros, the champagne bars, the tea-and-laptop-meetups. The more you think about it the more the mind reels.

Think about it anyway. You can’t be in denial about what’s coming. I need your courage. Your city needs you to not look away. Gift cards and take-out are noble, you should buy them, but they’re not going to replace eighteen months of real revenue.

And what happens if the workers come through on the other side of coronavirus but all the businesses are bankrupt? You know how long it takes to get businesses up and running? Years. How long if everyone’s bankrupt? Years and years and years. That’s not acceptable. We are at the pivot point of whether coronavirus takes our cities a year to recover from—or five or ten. We need our cities intact on the other side of this.

Who can save us? You can, we can. Everyone needs to pick up your phone and call their representatives in D.C. The capitol switchboard phone is 202-224-3121. Who are your people? Click into this handy site to find out. Send emails!

Here’s what to say:

Hi, my name is _______________ and I live in ______________.

Small face-to-face businesses like restaurants and theaters are the lifeblood of my city. I need small face-to-face businesses included in any coming stimulus.

I’m thinking about restaurants, bars, theaters, hair salons, yoga studios, taco spots, [insert as necessary.]

Face-to-face workers need unemployment payments, cash, and healthcare till the other side of this.

Face-to-face businesses need cash and protection.

It is critically important to me that stimulus helps these businesses and these workers survive till we reach the other side of coronavirus.

Thank you. I’m going to keep an eye on whether you do this. Thanks again!

When you're done, call or email your friends all over the country and get them to call their representatives too.

What are some of the exact policies? People are working this out right now. For small businesses, this might be forgivable loans. It might be direct payments. It might be a massive WPA-style program for culture, generally. Some economists are thinking about entities like restaurants and how much of the money that flows through them that returns to the GDP, and arguing it’s essentially free in the long run to keep small businesses afloat. A lot of people are thinking about this right now, and we don’t have the answers yet. Instead, we do have the main core issue: Reader, get this on your radar, make it a priority. And make it a priority of your representatives.

If you’re wondering: Didn’t I hear about a coronavirus stimulus that was coming with big checks for everyone? Nope, that’s just talk so far, the passed stimulus is mainly for things like hunger prevention. Which is important, but not sufficient.

This is it, friends. We’re choosing the next decade of our cities' economy this month. Make some noise—make all the noise you can, because there’s a second crisis after the medical crisis, but in this one we get a voice.