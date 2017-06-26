Recipe: Lyn 65's Grilled Steak with Nuoc Chom Dipping Sauce

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lyn 65 Lyn 65 Grilled Steak

Friends, are you bored with the same old steak? Of course you are! You've been to Lyn 65 and had their impactful preparations of delicious steak, and now you're looking at your backyard Weber with sadness and gray feelings. Bring in some color! With herbs and chilis in the spirit of Vietnam. Why? Because it's not that hard. This terrific recipe is courtesy of Lyn 65's Sous Chef Chris Buchel, who spent two years in Vietnam teaching English and came back with a deep appreciation of Vietnamese food, as well as a hankering to bring the flavors into Lyn 65's kitchen. So he came up with this way to do steak, which brings big flavors, and is also a great way to tenderize your tougher cuts. Try this prep with a flank steak, or as pictured above, a hanger steak. Pro tip: You can throw all sorts of herbs on top beyond cilantro, so feel free to raid the garden for mint and scallions.

Is this what you'll be feeding your friends while waiting for the opening of Popol Vuh and Centro? That's the northeast Minneapolis spot coming from Lyn 65 owner Ben Rients and chef Jose Alarcon, now delayed till sometime this fall. But in case you're looking for something to do till then, do you know if you tilt your head you can read some of the menu on Popol Vuh's snazzy new website? True! And that menu—even sideways!—looks so good. Thanks Lyn 65—and for the rest of you, to the grill!

Lyn 65 Grilled Steak with Nuoc Chom Dipping Sauce

Steak Marinade:

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup sugar

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 thai chilis, minced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped with stems

Mix all ingredients until well combined. Pour over steaks in a large ziplock bag, seal, and store in fridge for 12–24 hours. Remove steak from bag, throwing away marinade, and grill according to cut.

Serve steak with a fresh salad of cucumbers, basil, mint, cilantro, and radish. Dress the salad in lime juice and fish sauce. To make this steak exactly like we serve it at the restaurant, make a batch of Nuoc Cham to dip the steak into.

Nuoc Chom dipping sauce.

2/3 cup lime juice

1 1/3 cup sugar

1 1/3 cup warm water

3/4 cup fish sauce

3 thai chilis, minced

4 Garlic cloves, minced

Combine all ingredients in a metal bowl, and mix well until combined.

Store in refrigerator for up to 14 days. This condiment can be used on anything from chicken to fish. It is sweet, sour, and a little spicy.