Raising Spirits: Norseman Distillery's Sanitizer Project

× Expand Norsemen Distillery a bottle of hand sanitizer

I guess idle hands are the angel's workshop this week.

As the mandate came down from the Governor that all drinking and eating gathering spaces be closed, distillery taprooms across the metro went dark. Except Norseman Distillery in Northeast.

They got to work. But instead of making gin, or vodka, or hooch, they are making hand sanitizer. The high-proof alcohol needed to make this suddenly-hard-to-find product is an easy conversion for them. "We actually started on Monday, before the official shut down. It's keeping us busy and focused," Jonathan Janssen told me. They are calling it Loki Lotion and using a WHO approved recipe to make sure it's effective.

And this is not a money grab for quick sales, Norseman is making all this sanitizer and donating it to first responders, nursing facilities, fire stations, homeless shelters, and other front line organizations that are most vulnerable to the outbreak. "If you know of an organization that needs some, please let us know. We'll do everything we can to get it to them." Feels real good, right? Well you can help support their efforts by contributing to the Go Fund Me campaign that will keep the production line going.

Want to help make sure they're in this for the long haul, while easing into your self-isolation at the same time? They are also launching their new Staycation Cocktail Kits for home. Each kit will contain one 375ml bottle of Norseman hooch along with four cans of pre-batched mixers, this one includes Lutsen Winter Tonic and Ludlow Garden Soda. Each kit will make about eight cocktails and cost around $40, with all the proceeds funding the Loki Lotion project. Pre-order the kits and pick them up Saturdays between 12:30 - 5pm (one kit per person per day). A limited number of kits will be available for on-site purchase.

× Expand Norseman Distillery gin and cans

Also, buy some swag and wear it proudly.