Raghavan Iyer's New Mission

× Expand Photo by Bonnie Powell Raghavan Iyer talking with cooks at Emory University in Atlanta

It was more than a year ago that I was hosting an event at The Lynhall with James Beard award-winning cookbook author and chef Raghavan Iyer, who is also a dear friend. It was part of the Nourish Series and he was there to talk about the connection between Indian cuisine and balanced health. It was that night he told me that he had cancer, and that he would have to sit down while talking as he’d just had his first surgery. I could do nothing but be in awe. There he was, just barely recovering, but unwilling to stop helping others and sharing his insights into how we can all find better balance and a better life with food.

Raghavan is a private man, he didn’t want to share his battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer widely. Until now. Because now, as the disease is being managed and not progressing, it’s given him a new mission.

“It’s a good time to talk about it,” Raghavan told me, “I’ve had 2 major surgeries, 30 radiation treatments, and 50 days of aggressive chemo. My only advantage was that I was already bald!” If you know him, you know that humor is in his battle kit, “Your outlook is a big part of it.”

During his treatments, Raghavan lost 30 pounds. He knew his body, his immune system, and his energy were all compromised. He also knew that food would be a central part of his recovery.

“While I’ve been dealing with doctors, they all seem to recommend a certain diet. It’s very Euro-centric and Mediterranean focused, so I would ask them: what about other cultures, with healthier cuisines, why don’t they recommend that? They seemed to shrug a lot. The idea of comfort food is different for different cultures, a patient from Ethiopia isn’t going to want grilled cheese when they’re sick. I craved the foods from my childhood in India. I think we can do better for all people. I now speak the language of pain and suffering, I know how to adapt foods so that they aren’t just comfort foods, but recovery foods.”

Raghavan has just submitted his application for a Bush Fellowship, in order to explore the idea of Recovery Foods. “There’s a need for medical professionals to consider the cultural aspect of working with patients if they want them to heal. They must consider the different food needs as part of the process. We want to come up with a strong database of foods, that could be accessible to doctors, surgeons, oncologists whomever might need it. Understanding how the different cultures interact with food and what benefits their recovery within that realm, would be valuable in treatment. It could be an interactive website, where they could plug in where the patient is from, and where they are in their recovery, and access recipes and meal plans that would help them.”

Having developed recipes and webinars around cooking, for which he won an Emmy, Raghavan knows that things have to be kept simple and understandable, especially for those in recovery. He’s also up for exploring the potential of partnering with a meal delivery source for this kind of work. “The key is to make it accessible for all. I want to work with hospitals, food service operators, whomever is in line to help people heal. We need to bridge that gap between nutritional needs of patients in trauma and the access to the foods that can help them heal spiritually.”

Of course cancer has given him some fresh perspective, “All the awards, the book deals, those are not my strength. My strength comes in the relationships I have built, the friendships that have sustained me. That’s how I want to go forward, by building relationships and helping others on their journey. And I cannot emphasize the importance of getting screened early and often. It can save you years of being out of control."

Stay tuned, I feel like he’s just getting started.