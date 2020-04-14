Quince's Farmers Market Burritos Find a New Home

× Expand via Quince FB two men cooking at the market

For the Breakfast story we did waaay back in February, I got a lot of emails asking where the best breakfast burritos in town were. My favorite was included in the round-up, even though you couldn't get it at the time (see how I was preparing us for delayed gratification??): the Quince breakfast burrito at the Mpls. Farmers Market holds my heart in a giant tin-foil wrapped torpedo of eggs, sausage, hash, and hot sauce.

Ever since I wrote that bit, I have been waiting for the spring Lyndale Avenue market to open so that I could grab a burrito and hit the aisles. And then, the pandemic.

I talked to Frida Busch who runs the open air food stall with her husband Billy, a favorite friend among market vendors, and she told me that they were not going to be at the market this year.

Her reasoning was that she couldn't figure out a way to make sure it was safe. "The government says that the market is like a grocery store, so we are ok to operate, but I kept looking for more guidelines, better instructions, and nothing was making me feel better. We have our hashbrowns cooking on the griddle right there in the open, and I just keep thinking about all the people coming, and I can't figure it out." Someone suggested they do their hashbrowns in the kitchen ahead of time or do a smaller amount and charge less for them, but it doesn't seem to work with the whole equation.

"We are already there on weekends at 3am trying to get everything clean and ready, and after scrubbing and sanitizing, we don't get home until 4:30pm sometimes. It's not that we're afraid of hard work, it's just that I love our market friends and can't worry about the hundreds of people and keeping it all safe."

And now for the good news, burrito fans: Quince has secured a space in Northeast where they will continue to cook as a takeout business, under more controllable conditions. They'll start with a takeout window and eventually open the inside to walk-in ordering. The small kitchen space was the original home of Chowgirls catering before it became the production and retail site for Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce. It's right off of 13th and just down the block from Dangerous Man Brewing and Young Joni. Good neighbors.

That's not to say they won't be back at the market in the future. "We are just so happy to have found a place that will work with us, we've been thinking about it for awhile. We're going to be able to do so much more. I love to bake! Now I can bring back some of the pastries and focaccia that I love to do." Frida's family once owned Golden Quince Bakery in St. Paul, and they plan to bring coffee and baked goods back into their kitchen on a regular basis. They'd been sampling out some of the bakery goods this winter at the holiday markets. "We have to do a little work with the kitchen, but not much, and we're hoping to be open soon, this spring still."

Let me tell you, this woman's indomitable spirit puts a little bit of warmth in your soul. Something to look forward to, for sure!