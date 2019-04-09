Questions and Burgers with The Sporkful's Dan Pashman

× Expand Fear the Cheese

When Dan Pashman, host of the country's #1 food podcast known as The Sporkful, comes to town, what do you do? Take him for his first Jucy Lucy, of course.

Pashman is here on his national tour to do a live broadcast in St. Paul on Wednesday at The Amsterdam. He'll be recording an episode with guests Ann Kim and Dessa on stage (though tickets are sold out.)

The Sporkful podcast started 9 years ago, and has tumbled through so many great topics such as defending picky eaters, whether the future of bourbon is female, dealing with food guilt, the history of American barbecue, and what's the proper way to use a communal fridge, just for starters. Pashman pals around with Mimi Sheraton, chats it up with Samin Nosrat, and drills down with Alton Brown on his egg journal. It's both humorous and insightful, it hooks you and will steal your time.

I thought we should hang out for a Tuesday lunch, so I offered up Matt's Bar (the other option was Hmongtown Marketplace which he said he'd check out before the show). I did NOT expect all the FinalFoursters to be hitting it on their way out of town (BTW, Amy the cool as silk boss lady there told me that this was an even bigger weekend for them than the Super Bowl was!). So while we waited for the Lucys to drop, I asked a few things:

Are you loving how this podcast thing is going?

Yeah! It's important to me that our show isn't too New Yorky. I mean I'm from NY and it's based in NY, but I want it to be a national show and appeal to people everywhere. I don't like to travel a ton, I have two small kids, but I love doing live shows and it's fun to get out and meet Sporkful fans. You know podcasting, you're mostly alone in a room, and you can see tweets and download numbers, but there's nothing that makes you feel like you're connecting more than actually meeting people. We just had a great show in Chicago.

What did you eat down there?

I just had my first jibarito! (a Puerto Rican sandwich made with flattened plantains instead of bread). I burned the roof of my mouth with the fried garlic, that's put a crimp in my travel eating. But it was really delicious.

Hey I have choir nerd teenagers heading to New York soon where should they eat?

Do they like spicy? Xi'an Famous Foods, they're all around the city. You gotta get the spicy cuban lamb noodles. Los Tacos No. 1, in Midtown, they make all the corn tortillas by hand on the spot, fresh made. Pizza is all really good. Actually I wrote a blog post about all this, that might help.

How do you feel about all the food halls?

There's something about those places I just don't like. First of all, if you're eating a specific type of food, the ambience is part of the experience. I mean look at this place! A Jucy Lucy outside this environment would not be as good.

You know someone's opening a Jucy Lucy shop on Staten Island?

Staten Island?? What a weird place. They housed the British soldiers during the revolution, they've kinda been against us ever since. But, half of Staten Island is great. But these food halls tend to be sterile places, industrial and concrete with no personality and no history. And all these different kinds of cuisines are mashed up against each other, so you don't really feel like you're in a restaurant of any one of those places. I just think that it makes for a bland, homogenous experience.

What were you thinking about MN food before you got here?

I kind of divide it into two categories. There's the classic regional foods of MN, and that's the stuff I'm most excited to experience. When I go to anyplace, I want to eat the stuff that I can't eat anywhere else. Like a Jucy Lucy, or great Hmong food, or Somali food which there isn't very much of in New York. Or Ann Kim's food. The spots that I get less excited about, which I think a lot of cities have now, are the places that are trying to do what the places on coasts are doing. That I'm not interested in. First of all because half the places on the coasts aren't that good, and half the places in Brooklyn are doing bad impressions of other places in Brooklyn. So I don't need to come to the Twin Cities for a bad impression of that. But I had a great meal at Young Joni and there's a thing you get in the Midwest that Young Joni succeeds at, and it's that it doesn't feel like it's trying too hard. There's a warmth to it, and a confidence, and it's really good. That's what I like.

Then the burgers dropped and while I instructed Pashman on the JL rules (You gotta give it a sec, hon), I thought I'd hit him with the MN Pop Quiz in order to save him from an over-eager scalding.

Prince or Dylan? Arrrrgggghhh. That's a really hard one. I feel like I'm supposed to say Prince, but I don't think I can choose.

Ok then, favorite song from each? Prince is Kiss. Dylan I can't pick one, I'm a big Bob Dylan guy.

Which Anderson: Lonnie, Louie, or Richard Dean? Louie.

Mary or Rhoda? Mary Tyler Moore

Charlie Brown or Snoopy? I kind of feel like, who is Snoopy really?

Who has the best cheese curds, WI or MN? To be honest, I haven't had them here yet, but I have had them in WI and I bet the ones here are very good. (political points!)

Would you rather go ice fishing or eat lutefisk? Ice fishing

Ever been to First Avenue? No, but I am up for anything!

What was the last thing you bought at Target? I bought an adapter last night for my recorder, which I forgot at home! I said thank god I'm in the Twin Cities because there's probably a Target very close by.

Do you know your Sleep Number? That's a MN thing? 8? Is that a good answer?

Pashman is the James Beard Award-winning creator and host of The Sporkful food podcast at Stitcher and Cooking Channel's web series You're Eating It Wrong. He's also the author of Eat More Better: How to Make Every Bite More Delicious (Simon & Schuster).